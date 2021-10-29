Gynecologist creates innovative condoms; understand

Malaysian gynecologist John Tang Ing Chinh created what he believes is the world’s first unisex condom that can be used by both men and women. The condom is made from a medical material commonly used in wound dressings and has an adhesive area.

The doctor hopes the condom, called Wondaleaf Unisex Condom, will help people have better control over their sexual health, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation.

“It’s basically a normal condom with an adhesive cover that attaches to the vagina or penis, and it covers the adjacent area for extra protection,” the gynecologist, who works at the medical supply company Twin Catalyst, explained to Reuters.

Also according to the gynecologist, the adhesive part is applied only on one side of the condom, which means that it can be reversed and used by any sex.

Each box contains two condoms and will cost 14.99 Malay ringgit, the equivalent of about R$20. It will be available for purchase on the company’s website from December.

The gynecologist made the condoms using polyurethane, a material used in transparent dressings that is thin, flexible, resistant and also waterproof. John added that the condom has gone through several clinical trials and tests.

“Once you put it on, you often don’t realize it’s there. I’m quite optimistic that, over time, it will be a significant addition to the many contraceptive methods used in the world to prevent pregnancy as well as disease,” added the gynecologist. .

Recently, a German woman stood out with a male sterilization method, which bathes men’s testicles with ultrasound, in a technique that could revolutionize the world of contraceptives.