Hanging body decoration becomes police case

A Halloween decoration became a police case in the city of Forbes, Australia. That’s because a mother created a “foam human body” for the date, and by hanging it from a tree in her backyard, neighbors believed that there was evidence of a crime.

Renee Ryan, 36, used social media to report the situation, saying that to celebrate Halloween next Sunday, she made a fake human body using foam, duct tape, rope, garbage bags and a rug.

After three hours of assembly, she hung it from a tree in her backyard. But a few hours later, police came to his home saying that a complaint had been filed.

“The police came to my house and told me that people called them reporting that there was a body hanging from a tree,” Renee said.

When she explained that the body was nothing more than a decoration that she made with her son’s help, the police left the place, but a few hours later, a new complaint made them return to Renee’s house.

This time, another neighbor had been bothered by the decor. He reportedly reported to the police that he had recently lost a family member and the image of a hanging body was making him sick.

“Removing the decorations will not remove the pain your heart is feeling. My hope is that you will seek the support you and others need during this difficult time, so that in time you can continue with an open and full of heart. love,” added the woman in the post on her social networks.

Given the situation, Renee reported that she removed the “body” from her backyard.