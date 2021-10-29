Has the Pix changed? New phase of open banking starts this Friday (29) and facilitates online payments; understand

As of this Friday (29), the third stage of the open banking, a system that allows the exchange of customer data and information from financial institutions. At this stage, the main novelty involves the Pix, which can be used more easily when shopping online.

Information sharing for payment transaction services will now be possible. Thus, different financial institutions in the market will be able to exchange customer data to make a payment. In this way, it will be possible for so-called payment initiators to act directly with instant payments.

According to the Central Bank, with the update, making a Pix for payments for purchases or services in third-party applications will be reduced from seven to three steps, taking into account the technological financial mechanism for making payments.

For the user, in fact, the main advantage is being able to make payments without having to open the bank’s application, which until then was necessary to be able to make the transfer.

Starting this Friday (29), these payment initiators will be able to offer Pix as a payment option, being authorized to carry out the operation within their own environment. A clear example is an order placed in the iFood delivery app.

Previously, for a payment via Pix, the user who wanted to pay in this format received the Pix key, a code or QR Code and needed to exit the iFood application, access the bank account and carry out the transaction with the data.

With the entry of the third phase of Open Banking, in the delivery application itself, for example, the transaction will be made. User authorization is enough, without having to go from one application to another.

Open Banking

Open Banking is in effect from February 1st; the first stage allowed the sharing of information about products, services, service channels and branch locations. Based on the data, banks can make comparisons through application programming interface systems. The second phase, which involves the sharing of records and transactions between financial institutions, took effect on August 13th.

The third phase, which involves Pix payments, was supposed to take effect at the end of August, but has been pushed back to October 29th. The fourth stage, which provides for the exchange of information on foreign exchange, investment, pension and insurance services, is scheduled for the month of December.

For the specialist in regulation at JL Rodrigues & Consultores Associados, José Luiz Rodrigues, this is the moment when open banking will no longer act only with the sharing of information and will impact the services that will reach the consumer.

“It is in phase 3 of open banking that the integration in the provision of services will begin. It will occur gradually, involving Pix first, and later integrating payments with TED and transfers between accounts at the same institution, slips, debits and, and finally, credit proposals. This phase will provide the emergence of new solutions and environments for making payments and, subsequently, new dynamics for credit operations. It is a phase aimed at spreading access to financial services, while preserving the security of the National Financial System”, he says.

4th phase

The fourth and final phase of open banking takes effect from December 15th, with the sharing of information about investment, pension, insurance, foreign exchange products, among others, offered and distributed in the market.

Customers – whenever they want and authorize – will be able to share information on foreign exchange transactions, investments, insurance, open supplementary pensions and salary accounts, as well as access information on the characteristics of products and services of this nature available for contracting in the market.

The Central Bank’s expectation is that the exchange of customer information carried out in an authorized and standardized manner will increase competition in the financial system and reduce costs for customers.