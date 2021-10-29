Hebe’s car collection will be disbanded after nephew’s death by covid – 10/29/2021

The collection of five Mercedes-Benz cars that belonged to Hebe Camargo will be scrapped after the death of his nephew Claudio Pessutti last January, due to complications from covid-19. The businessman was responsible for the presenter’s collection and kept the luxury vehicles in the mansion that belonged to her, in the Cidade Jardim neighborhood, in the city of São Paulo.

Only two copies will be preserved for future exhibition at events about the legacy of Hebe, who died on September 29, 2012 at the age of 83. The other cars and the property were left with Helena Caio, Pessutti’s widow – she intends to put them up for sale after the inventory is completed.

SLK 230 1998 is one of the two cars that will remain in the presenter’s collection, who died in September 2012 Image: Simon Plestenjak/UOL

“Only two cars will remain in the collection. The others belonged to Claudio and are now with Helena”, explains Junior Gama, director of the program “Café com Selinho”, presented on YouTube by Marcello Camargo – son of Hebe and cousin of Claudio. Marcello is the current guardian of the objects that marked his mother’s professional and personal trajectory.

Gama adds that the collection is still gathered in the Cidade Jardim house, but will be reduced to the 1998 silver SLK 230 convertible and the 2001 white 600L executive sedan – the latter integrated an exhibition about the presenter held last year at Morumbi Shopping. Hebe’s Mercedes “fleet” was the subject of two articles published in 2020 by UOL Cars.

Mercedes S 600L white is the other car in the collection that will remain with Hebe Camargo’s family Image: Personal archive/Claudio Pessutti

We also talked to Helena Caio. It was she who spoke of the plans to dispose of the other vehicles and also the mansion, where she still lives.

“It’s very difficult to keep all the cars due to the high cost. Besides, you can’t expose the entire collection and travel with it. We’ve come to the conclusion that it’s better to just keep the two most important”, he explains.

Last car purchased by Hebe, S 65 AMG 2007 is perhaps the most valuable in the collection and will gain a new owner Image: Simon Plestenjak/UOL

Helena will sell two S-Class units, the German brand’s most luxurious sedan, in the S 65 AMG sports version. The white model, model 2007, is the last car purchased by Hebe, five years before he died. Black is a little older, from 2003.

The businesswoman also says that she will look for a new owner for the black CLS 500 that belonged to the presenter.

According to the Fipe table, the most expensive car of the trio is the S 65 AMG 2007, with an average price of R$ 264,000. However, given the historical importance of these cars due to the famous owner, only the market will be able to say how much they are really worth.

Hebe drove her Mercedes-Benzes herself

Hebe had another S 65, however black and model 2003, which will also be offered for sale by Pessutti’s widow Image: Simon Plestenjak/UOL

UOL Cars visited Hebe’s mansion last year and photographed his Mercedes-Benz vehicles, all armored. Only one of them, the 600L, was not at the site, as it was exhibited at Morumbi Shopping at that time.

On the occasion, we talked about the collection with Claudio Pessutti.

The CLS 500 2005 four-door coupe is the third car in the presenter’s collection to be sold Image: Simon Plestenjak/UOL

According to her nephew, who was also the presenter’s manager, her aunt was a declared fan of the German manufacturer and for many years before her death, her garage had only room for the brand’s cars.

Pessutti said that his aunt bought the cars not at a dealership but at the headquarters of Mercedes-Benz in São Bernardo do Campo, in ABC paulista.

“She went to the factory for lunch several times with the president of Mercedes. It was in one of these lunches that Hebe chose all the items of the S 65 2007, from the color of the dashboard to the upholstery. Everything in this car was installed according to the I like her”.

Made to order, according to the communicator’s preferences, the last car of Hebe Camargo was at the time the most powerful sedan in the world and also the most complete and expensive model by Mercedes – second only to vehicles from Maybach, the high luxury division of the automaker.

Equipped with a hand-built 6.0 V12 twin-turbo engine, the 5.2 meter long “ship” has super sports performance: 612 hp of power and 102 kgfm of torque, managed by the five-speed automatic transmission. According to Mercedes, acceleration from zero to 100 km/h happens in just 4.4 seconds.

Pessutti added that Hebe, even when she was already octogenarian, insisted on driving her cars on a daily basis, dispensing with a private driver and security. Eventually, the nephew took the wheel, to give more comfort to the aunt.

“She didn’t choose the vehicles for their high power, but for their style, for their importance. She didn’t care about the number of cylinders in the engine, although she drove very well.”

