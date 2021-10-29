Heineken beer should get more expensive in Brazil; remember brands that have already gone up in price – Business

Another beer brand should become more expensive in Brazil. After Ambev announce price adjustments, the Heineken he stated that he is analyzing raising prices given the volatile macroeconomic scenario in the country and the world.

According to a company results report, new pricing approaches are being studied to try to “respond” to variations in the global market and the effects in Brazil.

“We are choosing assertive pricing and costing approaches across our markets to respond to this challenge,” says Dolf van den Brink, global president of the Dutch brewer, in the Heineken earnings report.

The expectation was that the Dutch company would not readjust prices in Brazil until the end of the year. to the newspaper Economic value the company said that these adjustments were not planned for the last quarter of this year, considering the period from October to December 2021.

Heineken Brasil, however, stated that it will not comment on the matter as it is a global policy of the company. “The HEINEKEN Group in Brazil does not comment on the results announced by the global, due to an internal policy”, said the company.

premium brands

The balance of Heineken still indicates that the sale of cheaper brands in Brazil registered a shrinkage of 40% in the third quarter of 2021. The portfolio includes brands such as Glacial, Bavaria and Schin.

However, the company’s premium brands showed positive results and above the market average, which may indicate that the Brazilian is focused on slightly more expensive beers.

“Premium and mainstream portfolios grew strongly, outperforming the market, driven by the continued strength of Heineken, Eisenbahn, Devassa and Amstel and by the launch of Tiger,” says the company in the balance sheet released last Wednesday (27). The information is from the newspaper The globe.

Impact for restaurants

According to the president of the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants in Ceará (Abrasel-CE), the rise in the price of beers is already causing direct impacts on the costs of the food sector outside the home.

According to Taiene Righetto, the latest market variations raised the costs of bars and restaurants between 6% and 8%.

And to try to circumvent the impact, the President of Abrasel-CE said that half of these cost fluctuations should be passed on to customers, generating new increases in price on menus.

“It had an impact, yes. Beer is one of the products that we sell the most in bars and restaurants, so it did have a weight. It had an average cost increase of 6% to 8%, more or less. It’s heavy and if we talk about a high for Heineken, it weighs even more, no doubt about it, and we will have to pass it on because it is not possible to hold,” he said.

SEE WHICH BEERS HAVE HAD PRICE CHANGES

Only Ambev had disclosed readjustment in the price of beers. The company holds 60% of the market and has some of the best known labels. See which ones:

Adriatic

walk

Antarctica

Beck’s

Berrió do Piauí

Bohemia

Brahma

Budweiser

Caracu

Colorado

Corona

Care of Goiás

Franziskaner

Goose Island

Hoegaarden

Kona

Leffe

legitimate

Magnificent of Maranhão

Michelob Ultra

Model

Our

Original

Patagonia

Polar

sawmill

mountain range

Skol

Spaten

Stella Artois

Three Gentlemen

Wals