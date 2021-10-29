Heirs of the imperial family sign repudiation against soap opera

In In Times of the Emperor, Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello) is torn between his love for Lusa and his marriage to Teresa Cristina (Letcia Sabatella) (photo: Divulgao/TV Globo/Joo Miguel Jr.)

in the times of the emperor

, six o’clock plot

TV Globo

written by

Alessandro Marson

and

Thereza Falco,

and run by

Vincius Coimbra

, was a much-awaited serial by the public, as it was the first soap opera by the Rio station to be completely unpublished since the beginning of the pandemic.

The work, which is the continuation of

New world

(

2017

), had the recordings interrupted in March of

2020

and filming returned only in November.

The plot, which focused on the Second Reign and Dom Pedro II (

1825



1891

), played by the actor from Minas Gerais

Selton Mello,

it does not seem to have pleased the emperor’s descendants very much.

The heirs of the Brazilian imperial family signed a repudiation note against

in the times of the emperor

, a work of fiction exhibited by the family channel of

Roberto Marinho

(

1904



2003

) for “attacking the honor of the monarch and making false advances against his memory”. It is worth noting that the monarchy no longer exists in the

Brazil

.

The text was published this Wednesday (10/27) in the

Instagram

of the organization

For Monarchy

, which represents them. Signed by six names, including the federal deputy

Luiz Philippe de Orlans and Bragana

(

PSL-SP

).

“At the call of friendly people and those who today constitute a strong monarchic current, we express, with just indignation, not only as their dynastic descendants and heirs, but also as Brazilians who truly love their homeland and value their history, our repudiation to attacks TV Globo, through his soap opera In the Times of the Emperor, Against the Honor of the Emperor Dom Pedro II”, begins the note.

“Dom Pedro II was our best Head of State, whose good work in conducting public destinies in Brazil, throughout almost half a century of his personal reign, is still felt to this day. Lord of private customs known to be unblemished, the Emperor was also a father of a model family, pillar of the home, gentle and manly protector of his people”, they state.

“Globo has been systematically promoting, in recent decades, a true cultural revolution, characterized by the deconstruction of traditional standards, the promotion of extravagance, amorality and the culture of chaos, and systematically denigrating our Nation”, they criticize.

“The biggest big graph of Dom Pedro II is, without a doubt, the Brazilian people, who, almost 130 years after his death in the unjust and painful Exile, has not forgotten the great respectability, paternality and, above all, the Brazilianness of his figure. . For this reason, he rejects the lying attacks on his memory. It is not surprising, therefore, that the soap opera is registering very weak audience rates, much to the consternation of the network, as has been reported in the press,” he concluded.

