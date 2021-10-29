Heirs of the imperial family sign repudiation against soap opera

In In Times of the Emperor, Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello) is torn between his love for Lusa and his marriage to Teresa Cristina (Letcia Sabatella) (photo: Divulgao/TV Globo/Joo Miguel Jr.)

in the times of the emperor



, six o’clock plot



TV Globo



written by



Alessandro Marson



and



Thereza Falco,



and run by



Vincius Coimbra



, was a much-awaited serial by the public, as it was the first soap opera by the Rio station to be completely unpublished since the beginning of the pandemic.

The work, which is the continuation of



New world



(



2017



), had the recordings interrupted in March of



2020



and filming returned only in November.

The plot, which focused on the Second Reign and Dom Pedro II (



1825



–



1891



), played by the actor from Minas Gerais



Selton Mello,



it does not seem to have pleased the emperor’s descendants very much.

The heirs of the Brazilian imperial family signed a repudiation note against



in the times of the emperor



, a work of fiction exhibited by the family channel of



Roberto Marinho



(



1904



–



2003



) for “attacking the honor of the monarch and making false advances against his memory”. It is worth noting that the monarchy no longer exists in the



Brazil



.

The text was published this Wednesday (10/27) in the



Instagram



of the organization



For Monarchy



, which represents them. Signed by six names, including the federal deputy



Luiz Philippe de Orlans and Bragana



(



PSL-SP



).

“At the call of friendly people and those who today constitute a strong monarchic current, we express, with just indignation, not only as their dynastic descendants and heirs, but also as Brazilians who truly love their homeland and value their history, our repudiation to attacks TV Globo, through his soap opera In the Times of the Emperor, Against the Honor of the Emperor Dom Pedro II”, begins the note.

“Dom Pedro II was our best Head of State, whose good work in conducting public destinies in Brazil, throughout almost half a century of his personal reign, is still felt to this day. Lord of private customs known to be unblemished, the Emperor was also a father of a model family, pillar of the home, gentle and manly protector of his people”, they state.

“Globo has been systematically promoting, in recent decades, a true cultural revolution, characterized by the deconstruction of traditional standards, the promotion of extravagance, amorality and the culture of chaos, and systematically denigrating our Nation”, they criticize.

“The biggest big graph of Dom Pedro II is, without a doubt, the Brazilian people, who, almost 130 years after his death in the unjust and painful Exile, has not forgotten the great respectability, paternality and, above all, the Brazilianness of his figure. . For this reason, he rejects the lying attacks on his memory. It is not surprising, therefore, that the soap opera is registering very weak audience rates, much to the consternation of the network, as has been reported in the press,” he concluded.

