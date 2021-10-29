‘He’s not that extraordinary’

Former striker Anelka argued that part of the charges made to Neymar at PSG should also be made to Messi

When acting, Ringka collected tickets for several big clubs in Europe. After hanging up his boots, the Frenchman was marked by strong statements about the current players of the moment. And his last was for Lionel Messi.

In an interview with RMC, Anelka was asked about the galactic Paris Saint-Germain with Neymar, Mbappé, Messi and company. And the Argentine suffered with the former striker.

“Today we demand from Neymar, but we can do the same with Messi. Since the beginning of the season it is not extraordinary either. There is a player who has six golden balls and, in the end, he is not so extraordinary,” fired the Frenchman.

Anelka also commented on Neymar, who has not yet managed to repeat in Paris the phase he lived in Barcelona a few years ago. However, the former player highlighted the importance of coach Maurício Pochettino keeping the Brazilian motivated to play the best role on the field.

“He (Neymar) is going through a difficult time. If the coach thinks he has to play to regain his level, he lets him play. Putting him aside or replacing him to break his morale isn’t going to fix things. He can’t do anything, as he can do everything on the field afterwards. You never know what will happen to him on the field. Pochettino trusts him and even without Neymar being well, the team continues to win,” he concluded.