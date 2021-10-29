Hiding emotions can be bad for your health; understand why – 10/29/2021

Whether being with friends, co-workers or family, sometimes we go through situations that arouse unpleasant feelings. But for some reason, it’s common for us to keep it and not express what we’re really feeling.

And, contrary to what many people think, hiding emotions is not an exclusive attitude of shy people, who suffer for not being able to express what they feel, and it can happen even to the most extroverted. The problem is that emotional suppression—when we disguise or we avoid expressing what we really are feeling— creates problems not only for the emotional but also for the physical health.

all connected

Depending on the intensity and frequency with which we fail to reveal what we feel, our bodies can develop so-called psychosomatic illnesses—those caused or aggravated by some psychic or emotional suffering.

As the physical and mental sides of our body always go together, any situation that causes a very strong emotional imbalance (involving feelings such as anxiety, sadness or anger) can generate chemical and hormonal changes that trigger conditions such as headache, muscle aches, pain in the back, tiredness, fatigue and even digestive problems such as gastritis and diarrhea.

A good example of this is the increase in cases of psychodermatological diseases (skin problems that have a strong psychological component), such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, during the isolation period in the new coronavirus pandemic.

Even insomnia and mental overload can be symptoms of some somatized emotion. “The brain spends an important amount of energy for the person not to show what they are feeling and try to protect themselves. This ends up having a more intense emotional response, which can come through increased breathing, heart rate and even hormones, such as cortisol , considered the hormone of stress“, says neuroscientist Thais gamer, from Nemesis, a corporate education company in Organizational Neuroscience.

Insecurity can increase blockage

According to Natalia Pavani, a psychologist at the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital, emotional suppression can affect anyone. However, those who are more concerned with meeting the expectations of others are more prone to this type of behavior. “This ‘escape’ can represent, for example, that the person is not comfortable expressing what they feel in a specific context”, he explains.

This is not always a problem. Just think, for example, in the context of work relationships, when we share our dissatisfaction or personal problems in a timely manner. The behavior becomes worrisome when it becomes frequent or when the person cannot speak what he feels in any setting. “You need to consider the context in which an emotion is not being genuinely expressed and why,” he says. peacock.

Psychoanalyst and psychologist Leonardo Luiz, professor of psychology at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, says that anyone can go through this type of situation, regardless of dominant personality traits. “Hiding emotions is a natural human mechanism to hide things they are not comfortable with and it can happen the same way with introverts and extroverts,” he says. “To give you an idea, there are people who don’t even want to talk about the good things that are happening in their lives. Each one finds a reason not to speak or show what they feel”, he believes.

And, thinking that the other cannot guess what is being purposely hidden, it is possible that, in some situations, this type of behavior ends up creating a barrier in interpersonal relationships. “The function of a dam in a dam is to use the power of the dammed water to generate energy, which comes with much more intensity. Emotions work in an analogous way. When we don’t deal with them and keep them in storage, they become contained and end up intensifying , causing damage to our lives”, evaluates Pavani.

Negative emotions are also important.

It is quite common for us to categorize emotions as “good” or “bad” when, in fact, this is a personal value judgment, as emotions simply “are.” Therefore, facing the feelings that make us up is the first step to increasingly encourage people to be more open to dialogue and to be able to express themselves better.

“There are people who pride themselves on spending their lives putting emotions aside, but this is a mistake”, believes Pavani. “Although an emotion may seem negative, it has a protective function, to give us the opportunity to demonstrate that we have limits that cannot be invaded”, says the expert.

The psychologist also points out that, although many people are afraid to express themselves, this can even be a reason for pride. “Contrary to popular belief, talking about what you’re feeling in a balanced and assertive way can even arouse admiration,” he says.

And, if the difficulty in expressing oneself is causing psychological distress, in addition to important social losses, the help of a specialist is welcome and necessary. “It is important for individuals who want to know themselves better and change their behavior in order to bring benefits to themselves and their relationships,” says Pavani.