Horoscope of the Day: Forecasts for October 29, 2021 | Prediction and Stars

Marcelo Dallas The horoscope of the day presents predictions for your sign and ascendant

Table of Contents ARIES

BULL

TWINS

CANCER

LION

VIRGIN

LB

SCORPION

SAGITTARIUS

CAPRICORN

AQUARIUM

FISHES



ARIES

The weather can be happier with the Moon in Leo. In the morning, the Moon challenges Uranus, putting unforeseen events on the agenda. It is necessary to be careful with rebellious and reckless attitudes. But in the late afternoon, the Moon aligns with Mercury, favoring dialogue and good relations. Take the opportunity to express ideas and feelings with diplomacy, meetings are favored. The Sun remains in Scorpio, continue to investigate yourself to promote cleansing, healing and transformation. New alternatives, different and innovative points of view are welcome.



BULL



Notice if there is a tendency to give orders, to want to control the other, saying what he has to do. Or to change something at all costs and act without thinking, bypassing people. The waning moon follows in Leo: take the opportunity to cultivate good humor, kindness, flexibility, make a commitment to yourself to improve. Be careful not to exaggerate your demands, especially in the morning, when the Moon challenges Uranus. Try to relax, cultivate optimistic thoughts and messages.



TWINS



Good period for research, analysis and studies. It’s time to dive deeper. It becomes easier to understand yourself and others. You can use this period to clarify doubts, update information, make statements, express ideas and feelings. The Moon follows in Leo and teaches: tasks performed with pleasure guarantee more results. Take the opportunity to ask yourself: are you passionate about your work? Is there something in your life that you really like? What do you really want with all your heart?



CANCER



The atmosphere is one of celebration and joy with the Moon in Leão, which indicates a period of more creativity and openness to new things. In the morning the Moon challenges Uranus, what was scheduled may not happen. Beware of charges and demands. It’s worth letting life flow flexibly. Invest in studies, good contacts and good dialogues. In the late afternoon, the Moon combines forces with Mercury to encourage good conversations. Be open to talk, get better information, align interests and resolve any discomfort.



LION



Avoid getting overloaded, Sun and Saturn ask for more lightness. Count with more sensitivity, the desire is to express feelings and sensations. Thankfully, the Moon follows in your sign, favoring creative activities, pleasure and leisure. Good time for relaxed conversations, toasts and celebrations. Look for the company of dear people and pleasant places. It is worth cultivating generosity, doing things with love, with the heart. Compliments and compliments will be very well received by all.



VIRGIN



Good time for creative activities. The Moon follows in Leo, you can feel more extroverted, willing to exchange impressions about life, express ideas and emotions. A good prose is very welcome! Creative and pleasurable activities are favored. Also take the opportunity to analyze the resources you have to carry out your project. If necessary, make adjustments, innovate and change some details. Get ready for a transformative phase, with good diagnoses, cures and deep understandings.



LB



Relationships can become turbulent if you overdo control, jealousy, or demands. The Moon continues in the waning phase, it is better to lower expectations, avoid impulsive or aggressive attitudes. Disagreements must be resolved with love, kindness, care and diplomacy. Or even with a strategic retreat. Take advantage of the afternoon to make good contacts and regain productivity. You can advance in studies, invest in readings. Leisure activities are also very welcome.



SCORPION



It’s worth distributing compliments and improving service, because with Lua em Leão everyone wants to feel special. The Sun follows in its sign, favoring depth in analysis and investigations. Good for investigating and solving puzzles. Also good for analyzing proposals and negotiations. However, Mars still challenges Pluto: more care is needed when discussing the relationship, imbalances become more evident. It’s becoming easier to see beyond the obvious, get answers, find the focus of the problem so you can solve it.



SAGITTARIUS



Continue to wait for big projects and investments, prefer to conclude matters that are already in progress and have been dragging on. Take the opportunity to review what you have already achieved and what you want to achieve. Count more clearly to finish matters, clear up confusing points, and dot the i’s. It’s worth having fun too, but without disrespecting your energetic limits with inconsequential follies. Stay alert to avoid excesses, exaggerations and waste. Doses of restraint are important.



CAPRICORN



Important cleanings, insights and finalizations are on the agenda. Remain open and receptive to accepting suggestions and making necessary corrections. Try to commit to your growth to channel your efforts into clear goals, safe guidelines, well-structured projects. This is a great opportunity to promote an internal reform, a revolution in your concepts! The Sun challenges Saturn, asking it to respect its limits. Try to invest in your physical and emotional well-being. In this way you renew your strength.



AQUARIUM



Trust your creative ability to handle compromises. The waning moon continues in Leo, it is easier to cultivate joy, disinhibition and spontaneity. Attention in the morning: the Moon defies Uranus and unforeseen events come into play. It’s worth slowing down, letting life flow, taking a deep breath to rest your mind and connect with your heart. It’s also worth getting away from the routine, giving more space to yourself and others, scheduling a walk or different activities to contain your restlessness.



FISHES

Good time to celebrate life. The Moon follows the festive Leão, the atmosphere of joy and enthusiasm can infect your actions. Good time to make contacts, invest in new friendships, schedule creative and fun activities. After duty comes leisure. But beware of excesses or charges. It’s worth lowering expectations. Prefer to be in the company of positive people, or even alone, with more independence. It’s also good to take time to be alone and listen to your inner voice.