Hospital Regional Unimed Missões adheres to the Planetree international certification — Health Sector

O Unimed Missions Regional Hospital, located in Santo Ângelo (RS), has just joined the international engagement program focused on the humanization of health Planetree. Currently, more than 700 institutions in 23 countries already work with the Planetree. In Brazil, where the program office is located at Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, there are 18 institutions adept at the initiative, three already certified and eight that joined this year.

To achieve certification, the institution embarks on a two-year journey and immerses itself in a patient-centered methodology. And why did a hospital located in a small town in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul decide to adhere to such an important international certification?

The coordinator of the Planetree project at the Unimed Missions Regional Hospital, Daiane Caetano, explains that the humanization of care is part of the organization’s DNA. “Our Customer Experience project is based on humanization and when researching initiatives that could contribute to deepening this aspect even further, I arrived at Planetree”, he informed.

The international certification consultants spent three days at the Hospital Regional Unimed Missões to get to know the institution. They visited facilities and listened to employees, care professionals, patients and family members through focus groups; carried out training to train multipliers, with representatives from all areas. Despite the extensive knowledge and experience of the consultants, the Hospital surprised the professionals.

Pryscilla Bernardo Kiehl, Planetree Brazil consultant, said she was delighted with what she found at the Hospital Regional Unimed Missões. “You are to be congratulated for the team’s commitment and engagement in providing the best care for the patient,” he said.

Daiana Barbosa, also a Planetree consultant, with extensive experience in Nursing and Education, said she was thrilled to learn about the Hospital’s work. “I talked to patients and family members. It is exciting to hear from them that there is no service team here, but a family. In collaborators, I identified the love for work and the purpose of making a difference in the lives of patients, families and colleagues. This is more than technique and medication and is what we need to develop patient-centered care”, he declared.