House of Ashes review – The ideal horror game for cold nights • Eurogamer.pt

It’s almost November, a sign that winter and cold are coming, settling in more and more each day. I confess that this is a time I don’t like, I’m more of a person of warmth and sun. But on the other hand, I have to admit it’s the perfect time for some horror sessions. Wrapped in a blanket, with a taciturn atmosphere, the perfect conditions are in place to enjoy one of my favorite genres.

As much as I love horror, it’s been difficult to find material that I’m satisfied with. It’s a complicated category to surprise, to do something different or to innovate. Of the many horror films released annually, one always counts on the fingers of one’s hands those that are really worth it. In video games it’s more or less the same thing.

One of the biggest problems of this kind is that, hardened people like me, can almost guess what will happen in the story and even foresee a scare. This is because there is a lot of pre-formatting in horror and it ends up losing the fun. A clear example of this is the zombie subgenre, which has been explored to exhaustion in recent years by both movies and video games, and the premise is always the same, with slight variations.

Will you make it to the end without letting anyone die?

You can share the experience with four friends

A good horror story you feel involved in House of Ashes explores the origin of vampires As a horror fan and avid consumer of the genre, I say right away that I really liked House of Ashes. It didn’t turn the concept of a horror game inside out, but it never became predictable. Although I’ve known about Supermassive Games’ work since Until Dawn, House of Ashes is the first chapter of The Dark Pictures anthology I’ve played. If you’re in the same situation as me, relax. Each game has an independent story, with no need to know what happened in the other games. “It didn’t turn the concept of a horror game inside out, but it never became predictable.” What’s interesting about the narrative is how it mixes real events with mythology. The stage for House of Ashes is the war in Iraq. In an attempt to find the supposed weapons of mass destruction, a group of elite soldiers use satellite technology to detect underground infrastructure. What they eventually find, however, is completely unexpected: an ancient, forgotten threat trapped in a Sumerian temple that had been swallowed up by the desert sands. House of Ashes’ interpretation of the creatures we all know today as vampires is different. Generally, we think of vampires as humans with big fangs who only go out at night in search of a succulent neck to suck blood. The perspective this game shows is different. Some of the traditional characteristics associated with vampires have been preserved, but there was originality on the part of Supermassive Games, which is important to give the game some fresh feel.

Will you make it to the end without letting anyone die? In terms of gameplay, House of Ashes works very similarly to previous Supermassive Games games. It’s what many call a cinematic game, involving many sequences with Quick Time Events (QTEs). However, it must be stressed that this chapter gives us total control over the characters on several occasions, especially in moments that involve exploration. In other words, the game is not just about QTEs from start to finish, there is a good dose management so you don’t get bored of the gameplay. “The game isn’t just about QTEs from start to finish, there’s good dosing management so you don’t get bored of the gameplay” The player’s perspective moves from character to character. Not only do we see the perspective of American soldiers, we’re also going to take control of Iraqi soldiers who, in the middle of a confrontation, also ended up falling into this lost temple. The dynamic of having soldiers from enemy forces and, simultaneously, a threat that surpasses both sides creates intense situations of constant conflict. Through decisions and choice of lines, the player controls the relationship between characters and decisions at critical moments. Your decisions have a real bearing on events. Without wanting to reveal too much, I’ll just say that a small cut in one character ended up deciding the fate of another in the final sequence of the game. As usual in this type of game, the options on the table are not always pleasant. When it comes to the choice of lines, there are always three options, one of which is always to remain silent. The relationship of the characters will further affect the events. If two characters have a good relationship, one will try to save the other and vice versa.

You can share the experience with four friends Although it’s a narrative game, which are usually single-player games, House of Ashes has a co-op mode. There are two options: Movie Night, where the experience is split between four people on the couch (each one controlling a character, passing the command), and Shared Story, where you play with another player online. Personally, I prefer horror experiences alone because I believe it intensifies the feeling of dread, but it’s great that you can share the experience if that opportunity arises. The realism in the character models stands out. The game is available with Brazilian Portuguese subtitles, that is, without dubbing. I think the actors chosen to voice the characters fit like a glove and did an excellent job, so it would be a waste to play in a language other than the original. Also noteworthy is the excellent visual quality achieved (we played the PS5 version). In most of the scenes, the characters present an impressive realism. From far and wide, you’ll notice small textures in the lesser quality backdrops, but overall, it’s a highly cinematic experience.