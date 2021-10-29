‘How do you stay 12 years at the peak without taking care of yourself?’

Neymar argued that his parties and his fondness for nightlife never hurt his performance on the four lines

In an interview with the channel “I went clear“, the attacker Neymar, of PSG, rebutted the criticisms about his life outside the field and made a strong outburst about his reputation as a “balladist”.

The shirt 10 of Brazilian Team he argued that his parties and fondness for nightlife never detracted from his performance on the four lines.

Neymar returns to the field with PSG this Friday (29), at 4 pm (GMT), against Lille, by Ligue 1, with broadcast by ESPN on Star+

Neymar also stated that he has been “at his peak” for 12 years.

“I talk about respect, because people say: ‘Oh, Neymar doesn’t take care of himself, Neymar is this, that’. So how are you going to be 12 years at the peak? Without taking care of yourself? It’s complicated,” he cried.

“Then I went to a party, I met someone very famous, and they say: ‘Neymar is out, Neymar is a party, he can’t go to the party’. No, I go out when I can. I leave when I can. When I know I won’t train the next day“, followed.

“I won’t stop doing anything. I always said that. You have to charge me for what I do on the field“, he requested.

The PSG athlete also assured that he has matured a lot in recent years, but said he is not “practically perfect”.

“(Neymar) There are two types of people. On the field, sometimes I think I change. I want to win anyway. I have my mistakes, obviously. I’ve made more mistakes, if I could change some things, obviously I’d take other attitudes”, analyzed.

“But maturity is coming. It doesn’t mean that at 30 I’m practically perfect, mature. I want to leave my legacy in this sense,” he added.

Finally, Ney defended his father’s role as his manager and career “mentor”.

“Each one trusts whoever he wants. Many players ended up suffering because of managers. The person I most trust in the world is my father. Since he was a little boy, why can’t he do it now? I see no problem (father being a businessman). Today, in addition to being my father, he is one of my best friends. The relationship we have is wonderful,” he said.

“I can’t explain why, why the guys get pissed off because of that, because he’s my manager. Each one chooses the entrepreneur they want, right? I chose my father. Leave me (sic)”, finished.