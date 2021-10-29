how much is it worth to invest in savings, the treasury and the fund?

Plan to keep savings in the piggy bank in 2021 year.

Raising the Selic interest rate to 7.75% leaves doubts about which is the best investment;

A survey by a professor from Insper to CNN Brasil shows how gains are made on each platform;

CDB takes advantage of the best investments; Savings among the worst;

Last Wednesday (27), The Monetary Policy Committee (Cupm) decided to increase the basic interest rate (Selic) from 6.25 to 7.75%, causing the biggest increase in percentage points of the Selic rate since 2002, when interest increased by three percentage points. The high Selic rate, on the other hand, can make investors earn more money for each real they put into financial investments.

Due to these changes, in a CNN Brasil report, the channel sought out the professor and coordinator of the Finance Laboratory at Insper, Michael Viriato, to find out how much money is now yielding in the main fixed income investments, and which one will pay more to the investor. who decide to apply part of their salary, which in this case, was chosen at R$1,000 as fixed for comparison purposes.

And the most advantageous among the investment funds for those who will invest, according to the research carried out, are the CDBs that pay an additional percentage of the CDI. For the accounts, a CDB with remuneration of 110% of the CDI was considered. This option now has an annual yield of 7.14%, considered the longest application period, of 30 months (two and a half years). For an investment of R$1,000, this means collecting R$1,188.27 at the end of the period, having already made the Income Tax discounts that are levied on the earnings. It is worth remembering that the CDI is an interest rate of the banking system that has been glued to the Selic.

On the other hand, savings, so popular among Brazilians, and which, with the increase in the Selic rate, now yield 5.43% per year, is the worst investment in practically all scenarios. According to the research, in short-term investments, that is, for up to six months, only CDBs that pay less than the CDI (90%) lose to it, in this case, with a difference of cents, between R$ 1,026 .77 earned in savings, against R$ 1,026.30 earned in the CDB, which pays less.

Among the performances pointed out by the survey, it is worth mentioning the Treasury Selic, which has its yields only lower in all scenarios than the CDB with remuneration of 110% of the CDI, and which can yield around 6.50% per year in the case of an investment long-term, in which an investment of R$1,000 may end up yielding R$1,170.58.

On the other hand, funds, in some cases, especially in short-term investments, only have higher yields than savings and CDBs that pay less than the CDI, although they are consolidated as an “intermediate option” by the survey, among 5 .69 and 6.24% yield per year. In the long term, DI funds can yield up to R$1,163.35.

In the simulations made by Professor Michael Viriato and available in a table on the CNN Brasil website, an administration fee of 0.3% was considered for DI funds and 0% for Tesouro Direto, but this charge may vary between funds and brokers who carry out the investments. Currently, the Treasury Selic custody fee, charged by B3, is also zero for investments below R$ 10,000. Values ​​above that pay a rate of 0.2% per year.