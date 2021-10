President Jair Bolsonaro.| Photo: Anderson Riedel/PR.

President Jair Bolsonaro asked this Wednesday (27) how much a seat on the Supreme Court (STF) was worth. The statement was made in a live broadcast during the break of his interview with TV Jovem Pan News. The interview was also being broadcast simultaneously on Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro’s channel (Republicanos-RJ), but the president did not realize that it was still live on Youtube and Facebook.

The head of the Executive was talking about the auction of the Dutra highway and cases of corruption in toll contracts and asked: “It’s easy for me, send a 43 shoe, which is my number, that’s it, that’s it. The shoe 43 arrived full of 100 greenback notes inside. Pay attention, guys: how much do you think the seat for the Supreme Tribu is worth…?”. Before completing, Bolsonaro sees that the live is still being broadcast. He laughed and said: “Are you recording there? It’s here in… This is Brazil, we get beaten up all the time.”

Bolsonaro appointed former Federal Attorney General, André Mendonça, to a vacancy at the Supreme Court, on July 13th. Since then, Mendonça has faced resistance from the president of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), to guide his hearing in the collegiate.