“How much is the STF seat worth?”

Unaware that he was live, during an interview with TV Jovem Pan News, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) spoke about cases of corruption in toll contracts and questioned how much would be the price of a seat to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). After being told that the recording was still being broadcast, the agent promptly changed the subject and changed the subject.

During the live broadcast, this Wednesday, 26, the president commented on the receipt of bribes in “shoe boxes”, which, according to him, used to be made “in the past”. “The guy who signed a contract took a box of money away, put his pen in the contract and passed it to R$20, the toll. So it worked. Or wasn’t it like that?” he asked.

The president continued: “For me it’s easy: ‘send me a number 43 shoe, my number here, okay? A kiss’. No problem. Shoe number 43 arrives filled with a hundred green note inside”, reported Bolsonaro.

Still not knowing he was live, the head of the Executive continues the subject and asks the other people on the spot how much they think a spot on the STF should be worth.

“Pay attention, guys. How much do you think the Supreme Trib seat is worth…?” says Bolsonaro. When he is informed that it is still being broadcast, the president quickly changes: “Are you recording there? It’s here in… (points to camera). So, this is Brazil, we get beaten up, man. All the time. And there are people who do not appreciate it. We can’t solve everything, let’s go slow!”

During the break, after the interrupted speeches, Bolsonaro continued bringing up other subjects. “Imagine if Haddad had come in here in my place, how would Brazil be?”, asks the president.

See the video:

Without knowing he was live, during a break in an interview with Jovem Pan News, the president @jairbolsonaro talks about bribes and asks: “How much is the seat for the Supreme?” pic.twitter.com/uZfiC2CgXX — Political Game (@jogopolitico) October 28, 2021

