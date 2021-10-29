Google Translate (Android l iOS l Web) is an excellent tool for translating texts, but not only that: through it, it is also possible to understand the correct pronunciation of foreign words. Many users who take advantage of this possibility, however, would like to change the voice of Google Translate.

If you are part of this group and landed here believing that you would finally find a tutorial to change the voice genre, be aware that this is not possible. There are, however, customization options that can be even more useful.

How to change Google Translate voice

Available in the application, these adjustments allow you to determine the speech region (and therefore the accent used); block offensive words; as well as choosing the pronunciation speed — which is very interesting if you use Google translator to learn new terms.

Access the “Settings” of the application

With the Google Translate app open, locate the gear icon in the bottom right corner of the screen and click on it.

Enter the app settings (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Locate the “Voice” section of Google Translate

Once that’s done, identify the “Voice” section, which is just below the support options.

Locate the “Voice” section to change it (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

block offensive words

The first setting, “Speech Input”, allows you to block offending words. To do so, enable the option using the indicated button.

You can block offensive words (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Determines the speech region

The second setting lists the different Google Translate languages ​​as well as the regions in which they are spoken. By selecting “French”, for example, you can choose Canada or France itself as a reference.

And determine the speech region (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Adjust voice speed

Finally, there is the possibility to determine the speed of the pronunciation. Currently, there are three options: normal; slow; and very slow. Choose the one that will make it easier for you to understand and return to the home screen to use Google Translate.

It is also possible to choose the speech speed (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

As you can see, although the tool does not allow you to change the voice genre, users can customize different aspects of the voice. How about testing these settings the next time you use the tool?