How to consult the CPF status and regularize if it is negative

It may happen that, during an application for credit with the bank, the application is denied. Most of the time, this happens because we are with “dirty name”. In other words, this means that your Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) is registered in a credit restriction database.

In Brazil, the main credit restriction database is operated by Serasa Experian in partnership with the Credit Protection Service (SPC). But how to know the your CPF status? Serasa offers a CPF verification feature for free.

Verification by Serasa

If you decide to check for debts or if your name is denied by the Serasa website, follow these steps:

Access Serasa’s website; Select the option “Consult CPF for free”; Enter your login and password (if you don’t have a registration yet, just make one right away, it’s free); Click on the option “My CPF” and make your query.

Another option offered by Serasa and SPC is to consult the CPF status by consumer name. This data can also be accessed by companies that do credit analysis. That’s why they often deny requesting credit or issuing a new credit card.

I checked my CPF and my name is dirty, now what?

To regularize the CPF status and clear its name, it is necessary to pay off the debt or wait for its statute of limitations, which can take up to ten years. But, in case of improper inclusion in the register, the consumer is entitled to compensation for pain and suffering.

After checking the outstanding debts on the Serasa website, one option is to redo the debt negotiation so that the payment is made in the most comfortable and beneficial way for both parties (company and debtor).

But, if the person does not have any contract with the company that sent their CPF for the credit restriction registry, there is a possibility that the consumer has been victim of fraud. This means that someone may have used your data to gain access to credit in the market.

This case can be resolved with the company, through a direct request. Other options available to the consumer are: activate Procon, contact the database manager directly, or file a lawsuit to request regularization of your registration.

If the consumer has in fact done a deal with the company responsible for restricting his name to credit, but the debt has already been paid, it is necessary prove payment of debt. Doing so requires contacting the company, communicating payment, and requesting that your name be deleted.