How to import Spotify playlist into Deezer

Migrated to Deezer (Android | iOS | Web) but don’t want to lose your favorite songs? Don’t worry: the platform provides the “Transfer Your Favorites” feature, which imports saved songs and playlists from your accounts in other streaming services, including Spotify (Android | iOS), to your profile.

How to transfer Spotify playlists and music to Deezer on mobile

The functionality is made available through a partnership with Deezer with the Tune My Music service, which specializes in transferring playlists between different streaming platforms. In the case of Deezer, Tune My Music can also import tracks, artists and albums marked as favorites. The list of supported services on Spotify, Apple Music (Android | iOS), Tidal (Android | iOS), YouTube Music (Android | iOS) and other options.

Select the option “Transfer your favorites” in the settings

Open the Deezer app on your mobile and access the settings via the gear icon. Then tap the function tab to open a page in your browser and continue the process through Tune My Music. The process can also be done entirely by the browser from this link.

Access the option to transfer music (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Choose Spotify as your source platform

The page will display all streaming services that support the function. Tap the Spotify icon and login to the platform to proceed.

Access your Spotify account (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Select the songs and playlists you want to transfer

The platform will display your playlists, artists, albums and songs saved as favorites. Select what you want to import into your Deezer account and tap “Transfer to Deezer”. Then just wait for the process to complete.

Choose what you want to transfer (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Access your favorite music on Deezer

Once the transfer is complete, your songs will be available in Deezer’s “Favorites” tab. Quickly find your playlists or go to the “Most Wanted” tab to find tracks marked as favorites on Spotify.

Find your music on Deezer (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Ready! With these simple steps, you will be able to listen to your favorite Deezer playlists without having to manually transfer them.