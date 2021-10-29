how to use make up and skin care

Today (29) is World Psoriasis Day. In Brazil there are more than five million people with psoriasis, a disease classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as chronic, severe and non-transmissible inflammatory. It still has no cure, but there are many treatments that can help relieve the symptoms—skin lesions, peeling, and redness—on any part of the body, but especially on the knees and elbows.

One of the main annoyances of psoriasis is related to the quality of life and the prejudice experienced by those who have the disease. It is not uncommon for people to prefer to wear long clothes that cover their injuries and avoid going to the beach, pool, spa and hair salon. As in most cases, early diagnosis and treatment, commanded by the dermatologist, increase the speed of crisis control. It is common to have questions such as: who has psoriasis can use makeup? Are specific products needed? O skincare for those with psoriasis, is it different? universe spoke with experts to clear the main doubts on the subject.

skincare routine

“Of course, the use of make-up is allowed and any type of skincare treatment is possible, as long as there are no active lesions at the product application site, especially those that irritate the skin more, such as acids and drying for acne,” he explains Dr. Luciana de Abreu, dermatologist at Dr André Braz clinic, in Rio de Janeiro.

The specialist says that the skincare routine can involve the basic sequence of care such as: soap suitable for the type of skin, antioxidant serums with vitamin C, moisturizers and sunscreen. “At night, the routine can include the use of acids and cell renovators with an anti-wrinkle and anti-aging effect,” he says.

“On the face with an active lesion, use a moisturizing cream or serum that contains a calming substance, such as aloe vera”, indicates Iwyna Franca Vial, a dermatologist focused on psoriasis. Before applying all over the face, test the products on a small area unaffected by psoriasis. If any product causes irritation or burning, do not use and talk to your doctor.

Cosmetics that have hypoallergenic as well as natural anti-inflammatory components in their formulas are ideal. “For example, products based on vegetable milk, grape seed oil or macadamia nut oil,” says Iwyna. Choose a good hypoallergenic moisturizer for sensitive skin and silicone textured primer.

In addition to skincare as a home protocol, laser protocols can be great allies. “The use of laser as a tranquilizer has helped a lot in the control of lesions”, says the dermatologist.

make allied

Although psoriasis does not always affect the face, when it does it is common to appear on the upper part of the forehead, above the eyebrows and eyelids, and even the lips. “Therefore, makeup can be an ally in the life of those who suffer from injuries. Used sparingly, it can help neutralize the appearance and redness”, says Iwyna. She teaches how to prepare the skin: “Clean your face well with a mild soap and remember to moisturize your skin with products that have a soothing action. This can minimize flaking and redness, and also helps make up smoother and last longer. “.

To avoid highlighting desquamation at the site of the lesions, it is best to opt for facial foundations and creamy or fluid concealers. Makeup with a mattifying texture or powder can leave a cracked appearance and cause more irritation. Also, look for unscented, hypoallergenic products that are less likely to irritate the skin.

Super tip: green concealer neutralizes red spots, use it before foundation. Another ally on many occasions is thermal water. Spray a good amount of it very cold before the make-up, it will soothe the skin. It can be enhanced throughout the day with a few sprinkles on the face, even on top of makeup. This helps to keep the skin hydrated, in addition to having a soothing action.

You still need to protect yourself from the sun. And, at this time, it’s worth betting on a multifunctional with FPS, to apply fewer products. “And always, always remove makeup. Never sleep with it. But beware: products with alcohol can aggravate the lesions. Prefer makeup removal creams for sensitive skin, preferably oil-based makeup remover. Choose a mild soap for cleaning , rehydrate after washing and avoid exfoliating,” concludes Iwyna.