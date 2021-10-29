How will it work and what is the purpose?

The creation of a new tax on large fortunes. The purpose of this tribute is to finance the investment and social spending plans that were proposed by President Joe Biden.

Under the proposal presented by the Democrats, those who have an annual income of more than $100 million or more than $1 billion in assets are expected to be taxed for three years.

With that, in addition to Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg, owners of Amazon and Facebook, respectively, can be reached.

Ron Wyder was responsible for presenting the bill in the senate. A 23.8% tax would be levied on tradable assets, such as stocks on the stock exchange, which would be valued every year, and billionaires would be taxed on their potential earnings.

The expectation of the Democrats is to approve the bill this week. Fast approval of the spending plan is important for the White House, especially as Biden leaves for Europe over the weekend.

The US president is looking to improve his image with Europe’s leaders after the widespread confusion over the withdrawal from Afghanistan, which has virtually ignored partners, and his approval rating with the American people, which has been declining.

Although it is welcomed at first, the tribute to the richest can include difficult developments. As a result, the Democratic Party leadership is facing resistance to gain support for the project, even among party colleagues.

Obviously, Republicans are against the bill.

The proposal

At first, the idea would only reach taxpayers with more than $1 billion in assets or who maintain a fortune of $100 million for three years in a row. With this rule, only 700 Americans would be subject to the new tax.

However, the proposal is controversial, since tradable assets such as shares would be checked year by year and billionaires would be taxed on their possible earnings.

Even reaching a “small” group of people. The topic is much discussed. This is because if it is accepted, the new tax could change the concept of taxable income, which could harm more taxpayers in the long run.

