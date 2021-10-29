Huge floor mosaic unveiled in Palestine after $12 million palace restoration; see images

JERICHO — Palestinian authorities on Thursday revealed the result of years of restoration in a floor mosaic considered to be one of the largest in the world. The adornment measures 836 square meters and is located in Hisham’s Palace, which dates back to the 8th century, in Jericho, West Bank.

‘Emotionally strong’: Photo of father and son victims of the war in Syria wins international award

— This mosaic contains more than 5 million pieces of stone from Palestine, which have a natural and distinct color. I hope the restoration will attract tourists,” Saleh Tawafsha, undersecretary of the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, told AFP.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



Covid-19:Netherlands investigates registered vaccination certificate under the name of Adolf Hitler

The work to restore the palace had an estimated cost of US$12 million, more than R$67 million at the current price. The building, close to the Dead Sea, has about 60 hectares, including bathrooms and an agricultural property.

The site was abandoned for hundreds of years until it was rediscovered in the 19th century and explored in the 1930s, when the mosaic was found. Restoration of the structure began just five years ago, supported financially by authorities in Japan.