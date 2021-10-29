Human action makes forests emit more carbon than they are able to absorb

Human activity and disasters fueled by climate changes transformed ten of the internationally recognized forests as UNESCO World Natural Heritage Sites from carbon for broadcasters, researchers found.

The UNESCO report (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) points out that these places have the capacity to absorb approximately 190 million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year — about half of the annual fuel emissions fossils from the UK, for example.

But over the past 20 years, many of these places have seen an increase in their emissions, and some have even exceeded the amount of carbon they are removing from the atmosphere.

UNESCO researchers point to two main factors for this “profile” change: extreme weather events driven by climate change, such as forest fires, storms and droughts; and human action, such as illegal logging, agricultural practices and cattle raising.

Given the scale of these forests, Tales Resende, a UNESCO official and co-author of the report, says that this is an issue that is increasingly present around the world, and therefore it needs global action.

“What the results reveal is that it is not necessarily a problem related to a specific country or region, but a global problem,” Resende told CNN. “When we look at where the ten places that have become carbon sources are, they are spread across the world, then the bottom line is that climate action is needed at the global level.”

From the Congo basin in Africa to the Redwoods parks in the United States, the planet’s 257 World Heritage forests cover more than 68 million hectares, nearly double the area of ​​Germany.

But the report shows that since 2000, threats from extractive industries, environmental degradation and climate change have been registered in about 60% of these places, which have lost more than 3.5 million acres of forest, more than the area of ​​the forest. Belgium. Of the ten sites that have become carbon emitters, three are located in the United States.

Ten World Heritage forests are emitting more carbon than they absorb

Sumatra Rainforest, Indonesia

Reserva do Rio Platano, Honduras

Yosemite National Park, United States

Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park, Canada and the United States

Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains, South Africa

Kinabalu Park, Malaysia

Uvs Nuur Basin, Russia and Mongolia

Grand Canyon National Park, United States

Blue Mountains in Australia

Morne Trois Pitons National Park in Dominica

The report’s findings are a timely reminder of the limitations of trees and forests as a climate solution. Leaders will meet at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, starting on Sunday (31) to discuss ways to limit global warming, and planting trees is one of the four main priorities outlined by the UK government, which chairs the event.

Protecting forests and planting trees have enormous potential to absorb carbon from the atmosphere, but in a world of rapidly changing climate, areas subject to constant forest fires can become part of the problem rather than the solution, as shown in study.

The authors point out that this is the first time that it has been possible to quantify how the world’s forests are absorbing CO² from the atmosphere. Over the centuries, these forests have stored approximately 13 billion tons of carbon, which exceeds the total amount in Kuwait’s oil reserves, for example.

“Now we can see the important role forests play in stabilizing the global climate,” he told CNN Nancy Harris, research manager for the Global Forest Observatory at the Global Resources Institute and co-author of the report. “And the truth is, we are completely underestimating them.”

Most places that absorb most of the CO² are in tropical and temperate regions, such as South America and Australia. While they still play this role well, the researchers said there are signs that others could become carbon sources.

Fires, in particular, have burned vast areas of these forests in recent years. Although they are a critical part of the ecosystem, with many plant species depending on them to disperse their seeds, scientists say the fires are intensifying, leading to the risk of releasing long-stored carbon in the soil and trees.

Over the past decade, global warming and dry conditions have prepared much of the environment for the onset of forest fires. The report pointed to several examples of significant fires in World Heritage sites such as Lake Baikal in Russia in 2016 and the Great Blue Mountains in Australia in 2020.

“We saw some forest fires that emitted more than 30 million megatons of CO² — that’s roughly what Bolivia emits from fossil fuels in a year,” said Resende.

“A single event can represent the emissions of an entire country,” he added. “And keep in mind the fact that the emissions that were accounted for in the study are only within the boundaries of these locations. So they represent only a portion of the fires in the wider landscape.”

The report is based on recently published maps that track the global exchange of carbon between forests and the atmosphere over the period 2001-2020, analyzing climate impacts as well as the consequences of human activities for World Heritage sites.

“Our analysis illustrates how we can stop taking nature for granted and start valuing the climate benefits generated by these and other important locations around the world,” Harris said.

Forests play a vital role in societies. According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, which also contributed to the report, nearly 25% of the world’s population — many in developing countries — depend on them for their livelihoods.

In addition, these sites generate up to $100 billion (approximately R$560 billion) a year in goods and services, in addition to being home to 80% of the terrestrial biodiversity. The ability of forests to prevent the climate crisis from spiraling out of control makes the threats they face even more worrisome, warns Resende.

World leaders will gather in Glasgow, Scotland, for the COP26, where the focus will be on establishing commitments to stronger cuts in fossil fuels and ending the use of coal. They will also discuss commitments to protect and restore the planet’s forests and, ultimately, stop deforestation.

“We really hope to trigger climate action to safeguard these gems that are human heritage,” said Resende. “These are laboratories for environmental change as a whole, not only related to the climate, but also to biodiversity. We want to facilitate dialogue with key stakeholders to actually finance and deliver sustainable investments.”

(Translated text. Click here to read the original in English)