Hurricane to hit Italy after one year’s rain in two days in Sicily

Southern Italy prepares to be hit by a Mediterranean hurricane days after the region was hit by rainfall brought by another non-tropical low-pressure center, Storm Gloria, which dumped a year’s worth of rain in just 48 hours with severe flooding.

THE area hardest hit by exceptional rain earlier this week was the port city of Catania, where rainfall in hours reached the entire annual average. Two people lost their lives and one is still missing. Homes and businesses were washed away, streets turned into rivers and cars piled up through the city in the floods.

The meteorological station in Lentini, Sicily, recorded 275.4 mm on the 26th. Other stations recorded 312.2 mm in Linguaglossa and 279.8 mm in Lentini between the 24th and 25th. The following day, the region’s annual average rainfall of 586 mm was exceeded in just two days.

After the flood, a hurricane in the Mediterranean

Southern Italy is on high alert now for the arrival in the coming hours and during this Friday of a hybrid cyclone that brings together tropical characteristics that forms over the Mediterranean Sea and is called a Medicane. The system is formed between the Libyan and Ionian seas and will be called Apollo by the Berlin Meteorological Institute.

Mathematical models now take for granted its transition to a hurricane (Medicane) between now and tomorrow due to the continuous supply of warm, moist air over the surface of the Mediterranean Sea.

The transformation of the cyclone into a Medicane will make its extension smaller, however more intense and much more dangerous in its trajectory to the extreme south of the Italian territory.

The Tempesta Apollo, in Italian, will bring a gradual worsening of the weather throughout today’s Sicily, but especially tomorrow, when it will also hit Calabria with heavy rains and thunderstorms.

The big fear is of new floods in areas already heavily hit by extreme rain earlier this week. Weather models have not yet established a trend as to whether the system will touch land, but it is very likely that the center of the storm will be too close to the coast.

What is a Medicane

Cyclones in the Mediterranean Sea are not uncommon. When they acquire some special characteristics of the tropical type (tropical like cyclones) they are informally known as Medicanes, the conjunction of the words Mediterranean and hurricane (hurricane in English). While hurricanes in the tropics form at sea temperatures above 27ºC, these Medicanes can originate in waters up to 15ºC.

Mediterranean tropical type cyclones they are not uncommon. As a rule, they take place once or twice a year, especially between September and November, in the autumn of the region. These are systems that bring strong wind but, above all, heavy rain with flooding. They are typically smaller in size than a traditional hurricane and dissipate more quickly.

Although the wind in a Medicane can be intense, this type of phenomenon rarely reaches the intensity of a category 1 hurricane (sustained wind equal to or above 119 km/h).

On occasion, however, these cyclones can cause a lot of wind damage. O Medicane Qendresa, which hit Malta and Sicily in 2014, caused significant damage.. Sustained winds reached 111 km/h with gusts of over 150 km/h. In August 2020, the Greece was punished by Medicane Ianos which wreaked havoc, especially on the island of Lefkada.

Climate changes

As tropical Mediterranean-type cyclones occur only once or twice a year, it is difficult to say that climate change is interfering.

Scientists, however, speculate that higher sea surface temperatures in the Mediterranean could cause cyclones to have more tropical characteristics, increasing wind speed and making storms more intense. These specialists warn of the possibility of a tropicalization of the Mediterranean.

Precisely the warmer waters may be interfering with the formation of the so-called Medicane. The climate is torrid in North Africa and the Aegean Sea has a temperature of 3°C above average while the Ionian Sea has a temperature almost 2°C higher than normal.

Signs of climate change are increasingly evident in Sicily, where in August a monitoring station in the city of Syracuse recorded a temperature of 48.8°C, the highest ever recorded in Europe. Data show an average increase in temperature on the island in the last 50 years of almost 2°C, rising to 3.4°C in Messina, on the northeast coast.