‘I don’t want’ · TV News

José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will take an invert from Cristina (Leandra Leal) when he gives a night in a luxury hotel to his eldest daughter to spend her wedding night with Vicente (Rafael Cardoso) in Império. The young woman will prefer the simplicity of her home in Santa Teresa and will reject the commander’s pampering. “I don’t want to,” the heiress will say in the nine o’clock soap opera.

In the scenes planned to air in the Tuesday chapter (2) , upon seeing that the marriage of Maria Clara (Andréia Horta) and the chef went down the drain, and Cristina assumed the bride’s post, the “man in black” will rush to ensure that the eldest daughter has the same comfort as the sock. sister on her first night of marriage.

“While everyone was gossiping about this unexpected wedding, I made arrangements for your honeymoon,” will comment the almighty. “What do you mean, Commander? Maria Clara was the one who had fixed everything,” Vicente will retort to his father-in-law.

Maria Marta’s (Lilia Cabral) husband will argue that this was another honeymoon. “I made everything easy and booked a presidential suite in a hotel here on the waterfront, that’s all,” he will deliver. Cristina, then, shocks her father with the slight: “Thank you very much, but I don’t want to. I, now, wanted to fulfill my wish.”

“I wanted to go to my house, spend our wedding night in my room, where I dreamed of living my whole life”, will add the girl. “What an emotion”, the “Empress” will mock the simplicity of José Alfredo’s firstborn.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

