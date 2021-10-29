An Italian farmer presented a 1.2-ton pumpkin he picked at a festival near Pisa on Sept. 21, and on Thursday he had the world’s heaviest pumpkin record recognized by the Guinness Book of Records. To get an idea of ​​how much this is, it weighs more than a subcompact car or 17 adult men combined.

“All the time spent cultivating, looking for new ideas, the time spent comparing myself to other cultivators, my sacrifices and the sacrifices of those closest to me… there were good times, but I also had ‘troubles'”, Stefano Cutrupi, a resident of the commune of Radda in Chianti, Tuscany, recalled the Guinness World Records website: “At the time of the weigh-in, I had my back to the screen. When my friends and the audience saw the weight, they dragged me along for the celebration. At that moment, I knew I had made it. I screamed until I lost my voice.”

A 1.2-ton pumpkin harvested in Italy set a weight record Photo: Guinness World Records / Press Release

Experienced in the field for 13 years, Stefano exhibited the fruit, which germinated in March, at the 10th edition of the Campionato della Zuccone, in Peccioli, where it was approved by representatives of the Large Pumpkin Community in the region.

“I felt incredible emotions from the moment I saw the pumpkin arrive in the truck. In fact, no one really knows the weight of a pumpkin until it’s certified on the scale, but seeing the size of that pumpkin and touching it, I immediately felt a shiver inside me. It had to be the new world record! I was convinced of it,” said Emanuele Garofano, one of the judges.

In addition to being victorious at the festival and conquering the world record, Stefano took second and third places in the contest with two other entries weighing 978.99 kilos and 794.51 kilos, respectively.

Stefano Cutrupi in a party atmosphere with friends when he wins the festival Photo: Guinness World Records / Press Release

For Stefano, one of the main challenges was to face the high temperature that it had in Italy throughout the year.

“Climate control is a critical factor from germination to harvest. To allow the plants to express themselves in the best way, it is a matter of heating, cooling, shading, misting, watering when necessary”, explained the farmer.

Citing his recommendations for those who also want to grow giant pumpkins, Stefano said “there are no secrets”.

“Like any other field, it’s about pursuing the goal with method and perseverance,” he added.