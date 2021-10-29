‘I was wrong, I beg your pardon. I was misguided,’ says Wesley Safadão after refusing the MP’s agreement

Singer Wesley Safadão used social media to portray himself and explain why he, his wife, Thyane Dantas, and his advisor, Sabrina Tavares, refused the agreement offered by the Public Ministry of Ceará last Thursday.

The agency’s proposal was to pay a sum of money to a social organization as a penalty for skipping the vaccine queue. If accepted, the agreement would substitute the penal punishment for the reparation of damages, interrupting the investigation.

In the text published by the singer, he says that he was “misguided”, and that he would not have published photos on the networks if he knew he was committing a crime. “I was told there was no problem and I believed it,” Wesley reported on Friday.

Also according to Wesley’s publication, one of the reasons for not accepting the agreement was the payment of almost R$1 million. Another reason was the confession of guilt, which is among the conditions of the “celebration of non-criminal prosecution” requested by the singer’s own defense on October 14th.

Wesley Safadão, Thyane Dantas and Sabrina Tavares have been investigated since the month of July for irregularities in vaccination against Covid-19. On July 8, 2021, Thyane Dantas cut the vaccine line. She was 30 years old and, at the time, the municipal vaccination calendar provided for application in people aged 32 years or more.

Wesley and the producer were scheduled to be vaccinated on the same day at the Ceará Events Center, but they went to another vaccination station, in a mall.

Investigations by the Public Ministry of Ceará also pointed out that the singer, the three of them, received help from a friend and former employee of the artist so that he could take the vaccine against Janssen’s Covid-19 and could perform in the United States and Mexico.