Ibovespa deepens losses driven by Petrobras; fiscal situation remains on the investor’s radar

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa opened the session this Friday (29) fluctuating close to yesterday’s closing score, but deepened losses in the first hour of trading. The month should have a negative outcome for the main benchmark of the Brazilian stock market. At the beginning of business, the Stock Exchange absorbs the fall of the future index, which fell more than 2% yesterday in the after market, echoing speeches by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) about Petrobras. Now, it is the oil company’s shares that are among the most weighted in the Ibovespa portfolio, pulling the index down.

“Petrobras is forced to increase the price because it has to follow the legislation and we are trying here to find a way to change the law in this regard,” said Bolsonaro. The president also said that the company must have a social role and cannot make such high profits. The speeches not only brought down the future Ibovespa as well as Petrobras share receipts traded abroad. The oil company’s ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) fell by more than 4% in the evening of the previous night.

The performance only improved after Petrobras announced remuneration of BRL 31.8 billion to shareholders, after reporting net income of BRL 31.142 billion for the third quarter of 2021, much higher than expected (see below in Corporate Radar).

Bolsonaro’s statements promise to reverberate in the market even today, while the Brazilian stock exchange remains virtually oblivious to movements abroad and continues to reflect internal fiscal risks. The vote on the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório has been postponed once again and will be for next week, the leader of the government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), told the international news agency Reuters.

Barros attributed the postponement, the second this week, to the lack of quorum caused by the decision of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to return to face-to-face sessions at the House. Several parliamentarians would have remained in their states, despite the decision, which would have hampered the quorum and negotiations.

The government is seeking approval in Congress for the PEC dos Precatórios in order to open fiscal space for the payment of Auxílio Brasil, a cash transfer program that President Jair Bolsonaro wants to implement in an election year in place of Bolsa Família, in the amount of R$ 400. But the vote has faced resistance and delays in the Chamber of Deputies, and it has generated a negative reaction from the market because of the prospect of circumventing the spending ceiling rule.

Failing to proceed with the PEC vote, the government would be studying a way to extend emergency aid, news that gained momentum yesterday and led the Ibovespa to the lowest closing score of the year.

At 10:54 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa traded down 1.26% to 104,369 points. Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 were down 0.29% to 105,285 points.

The commercial dollar operates at an increase of 0.25% to R$ 5.639 in purchase and R$ 5.639 in sale. The dollar futures for December 2021 operates at a slight decrease of 0.13% to R$ 5,638.

In the futures interest market, contracts retreat after having soared in the last few days: the DI for January 2023 retreats 34 basis points, at 12.16%; DI for January 2025 drops 35 basis points to 12.29%; and the DI for January 2027 was down 38 bps, to 12.27%, with the business still very much in its infancy.

In New York, Stock Exchanges opened with mixed trends. Some companies’ quarterly balance sheets disappointed. Amazon’s was impacted by the reduction in online purchases and the return of in-person retail. Apple’s suffered from a lack of semiconductors and supply chain problems that impacted production.

The results are also a premise for investors to take profits after indices hit historic highs in recent weeks. The Dow Jones operates with a slight increase of 0.09%; S&P futures were down 0.2% and Nasdaq futures were down 0.45%.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Eurozone increased 2.2% in the third quarter compared to the second. The region’s economy advanced 3.7% year-on-year. In both variations, the performance surpassed the average of Refinitiv’s expectations, of monthly growth of 2% and annual growth of 3.5%.

Eurozone inflation also exceeded expectations, advancing 4.1% in October, compared to a 3.4% forecast by Refinitiv. The reading is the highest since 2008. Yesterday, the European Central Bank (ECB), even aware of the escalation of inflation, informed that, for now, it will not change interest rates or withdraw stimulus measures.

In addition to the mixed data, the European stock exchanges reflect the worsening of the US balance sheet harvest. The Stoxx 600 index, a reference for bringing together companies from 17 key sectors on the European continent, retreated 0.31%.

In Asia, the stock exchanges followed the negative performance of the futures indexes in New York and closed mostly lower. In Tokyo, the Nikkei index rose 0.25%; the Hang Seng, in Hong Kong, fell 0.7%; Kospi, in Korea, fell 1.29%.

The main highlights of the corporate news are the repercussion of the numbers of Petrobras and Vale, released the day before, while Usiminas revealed its results in the morning of this date. Check out the highlights on the corporate radar:

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) recorded net income of BRL 31.142 billion in the third quarter of 2021, reversing a net loss of BRL 1.546 billion registered between July and September 2020.

Compared to the second quarter of this year, when the company earned R$ 42.855 billion, there was a 27.3% reduction in earnings, the company informed this Thursday (28).

The projection, according to the average estimate of analysts compiled by Refinitiv, was for a profit of around R$ 20 billion in the third quarter of this year.

Petrobras also informed that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) ruled unconstitutional the levying of income tax (IRPJ) and social contribution (CSLL) on amounts corresponding to the Selic rate applied to tax undue payments.

In this context, the company recognized in the financial statements for the third quarter of 2021 income from IRPJ and CSLL in the amount of R$ 4.8 billion.

The state-owned company’s Board of Directors approved the payment of a new advance on the remuneration to shareholders for fiscal year 2021, in the total amount of R$ 31.8 billion (about US$ 6 billion).

The amount is equivalent to R$2.437865 gross per outstanding preferred and common share.

This distribution is added to the R$ 31.6 billion announced on August 4, 2021, totaling R$ 63.4 billion (about US$ 12 billion) in anticipation to shareholders for the year 2021.

The additional amount will be paid in December, together with the installment already approved on August 4, 2021.

The amount to be paid in December will be R$42.4 billion, equivalent to R$3.250487 gross per outstanding preferred and common share, being: R$10.6 billion, equivalent to R$0.812622 gross per outstanding preferred and common share, approved on August 4, 2021 and R$31.8 billion, equivalent to R$2.437865 gross per outstanding common and preferred share, approved on October 28, 2021.

The mining company Vale (VALE3) registered a profit of US$ 3.886 billion in the third quarter of 2021, informed the company on Thursday (28).

This amount represented an increase of 33.6% compared to the profit of US$ 2.908 billion registered in the same period last year, while there was a drop of 48% against the profit of US$ 7.586 billion registered in the second quarter of 2021.

The average of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv estimated a profit of $6.293 billion for the quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), in turn, were US$ 6.938 billion, compared to a Refinitiv projection of US$ 9.187 billion.

Vale distributed US$13.5 billion in dividends to shareholders in the first nine months of 2021.

In addition, the mining company announced the approval of a new share buyback program due to the imminent conclusion of the current program, which had about 268 million of the 270 million shares repurchased until this Thursday (28).

The new buyback program will be limited to 200 million common shares and their respective ADRs, corresponding to up to 4.1% of the total number of shares outstanding, and will be executed in a period of up to 18 months.

Usiminas (USIM5)

Usiminas (USIM5) reported net income of R$1.824 billion in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The result represents a growth of 821% compared to the same period in 2020.

In the first nine months of 2021 (9M21), net income reached R$ 7.572 billion, reversing a loss of R$ 621 million in the same stage of last year.

Net revenue totaled R$9.026 billion in the quarter, up 106% over the same period last year.

Year-to-date revenue totaled R$ 25.688 billion, an increase of 142% year-on-year.

Suzano (SUZB3) recorded a net loss of R$ 959 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3TRI21). A year earlier, the company had registered a loss of R$ 1.15 billion.

According to the company, the result mainly reflects the positive variation in the operating result and higher IR/CS credit, partially offset by the negative variation in the financial result.

Suzano’s Board of Directors (SUZB3) authorized investments related to the Cerrado Project, in the amount of R$14.7 billion.

The project consists of the construction of a new pulp production plant in the municipality of Ribas do Rio Pardo (MS).

Suzano informed that the plant will have a nominal capacity of 2.55 million tons of eucalyptus pulp production per year.

