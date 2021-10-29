Ibovespa drops and minimum renewal in 11 months after Copom; future index increases after market losses

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa faced another session of volatility and ended Thursday at a low. Once again, the Exchange left the positive results of companies in the second quarter in the background. Some shares prevented the fall from being greater, but they were unable to prevent the index from having the worst closing of the year.

It was already expected that the Exchange would be pressured by the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which yesterday raised the basic interest rate (Selic) to 7.75% per year. The 1.5 percentage point adjustment was the biggest in nearly twenty years and there were still people who expected it to be bigger. But what weighed on investors’ decision today were the fiscal risks, which also contribute to the rise in inflation.

“The 1.5 percentage point correction in the interest rate was due to the possible hole in the spending ceiling. Especially because inflation has come from regulated prices, such as electricity and fuel”, explains Juan Espinhel, an investment specialist at Ivest Consultoria.

The PEC dos Precatórios, which could adjust the Budget and accommodate the expenses with Auxílio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família, did not go ahead due to lack of quorum. In an interview with CNN, the rapporteur of the proposal, deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), said he believes that the parliamentarians can still be sensitized and vote on the PEC next Wednesday.

But the news that reverberated among investors was that, without the PEC, the government would already be thinking of extending the emergency aid, the last installment of which would be paid now in October. The information was denied by the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, in an interview with state. But investors were not convinced.

“This possibility was seen in a very negative way. Creating a new Bolsa Família would already imply a new hole in the Teto dos Gastos, expanding emergency aid would be to inject even more extraordinary credit”, says Espinhel.

The Ibovespa closed down 0.62%, at 105,704 points. With such performance, the Ibovespa renewed its low in about 11 months and is on its way to close the week with a negative performance and engage the fourth consecutive monthly loss.

The Ibovespa futures, maturing in December 2021, retreats 2.55% to 105,180 points in the trades of the aftermarket.

The index did not fall further, as it was supported by shares of companies that showed better results than expected, such as Ambev, which had the biggest high of the day and was among the most traded volumes.

“The swing season may corroborate that good stocks are indeed being traded at discounted prices. this is great for long-term investors, but for short-term investors, it is very volatile”, says Fernanda Melo, from HCI Invest.

“Investors are looking for an improvement in the macroeconomic scenario and in the short term we realize that it is something very difficult”, says Peterson Silva, strategist at Ébano Investimentos.

The commercial dollar closed up 1.26% to R$5.624 on purchase and R$5.625 on sale. Dollar futures maturing in November 2021 are traded on the after market with an increase of 1.51% to R$ 5.623.

After the Copom decision, future interest rates rose sharply. The DI for January 2023 rose 107 basis points, at 12.40%; DI for January 2025 advanced 94 basis points at 12.59%; and the DI for January 2027 rose 79 basis points, at 12.51%.

“The market is concerned about forecasting an increase in interest rates in the short term and concerned about the fiscal situation in the long term”, “we see a reduction in the business volume of individuals and even an impact on institutional investors given a movement to redeem the funds more daring households,” says Silva.

“This lack of credibility regarding the government’s ability to handle the fiscal issue ends up making it difficult to anchor expectations on inflation,” adds Fernanda.

In the United States, stock exchanges continue to renew their maximums. The S&P 500 hit a new record at the close, rising 0.98% to 4,596 points. Nasdaq also closed at the historic high: 15,448 points, up 1.39%. The Dow Jones advanced 0.68% and closed at 35,730 points.

The most awaited indicator of the day in the US was the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the third quarter, which was up 2%, but less than expected. Economists projected an advance of 2.7%. There was a slowdown compared to the second quarter, when GDP increased by 6.7%. On the other hand, weekly claims for unemployment benefits came in at 281,000 in the week ended October 23, lower than expected.

The European Central Bank, as well as the Bank of Japan, announced that it will not change its current monetary policy, despite inflationary pressures. In September, there was a sign that stimulus measures would be reduced as inflation reached its highest level in 13 years. Stock exchanges in Europe operate with mixed trends. The Stoxx 600, an index that covers companies from the 17 most relevant sectors on the continent, closed up 0.24%.

