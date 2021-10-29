Ibovespa has risen slightly this morning; Ambev shoots up after 3Q21 balance sheet By Investing.com







By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The operates with a high of 0.20%, at 10:24 am this Thursday, 28. Ambev (SA:), BRF (SA:) and Multiplan (SA:) lead the index, while at the other end, Petrorio (SA:), Embraer (SA:) and Braskem (SA:) are the negative highlights this morning.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Santander (SA:) – In the third quarter, Santander raised it by 12.5%, to R$4.3 billion, . Within the bank’s succession program, Rial leaves office at the beginning of 2022 and will be replaced by Mario Opice Leão. Assets advance 0.31%, to R$ 35.17.

Multiplan – The mall operator Multiplan recorded R$99.404 million in the third quarter of 2021, . Ebitda totaled R$ 216.068 million, a decline of 69.3% on the same basis of comparison. The Ebitda margin shrank 183 basis points, to 67%. The shares rise 1.88%, to R$ 18.43.

Dexco (SA:) – Dexco earned a recurring amount of R$267.547 million in the third quarter of 2021. . Adjusted and recurring Ebitda amounted to R$ 604.098 million, up 39.3% on the same basis of comparison. Shares drop 0.48% to R$16.67.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras started the binding phase related to , located in the Santos Basin, in Rio de Janeiro.

The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) opened an administrative proceeding on Petrobras this Wednesday, without informing the reason, after President Jair Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, Assets retreat 0.77%, to R$ 28 .47.

Rede D’Or – Rede D’Or (SA:) announced the acquisition, through its affiliate Hospitals Integrados da Gávea – Clínica São Vicente, whose value (firmvalue) is R$ 280 million. The shares fall 0.50%, to R$ 60.31.

Anima (SA:) and Vivo (SA:) – Telefônica Brasil, Vivo, to form a joint venture in the education area, with the objective of expanding the portfolio of digital services. Anima’s shares soar 2.30%, at R$7.13.

Getnet (SA:) – The acquirer of cards with Santander Brasil and will seek to increase business in its customer base. At the same time, it wants to “exponentially grow” its independent business channel, beyond the Spanish bank ecosystem, in addition to leveraging the e-commerce operation. The speeches are from the president of Getnet, Pedro Coutinho, on a conference call to comment on the company’s quarterly results. Shares drop 1.21% to R$4.92.

Odontoprev (SA:) – Odontoprev recorded R$ 97.803 million in 3Q21, an increase of 13.9% against the R$ 85.866 million registered in the same period in 2020. The company’s Ebitda grew by 6.9% over the same period of the year in the past, totaling R$136.532 million. The papers advance 1.14%, to R$ 13.36.

Voucher (SA:) – The , after decision of the presiding minister of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Humberto Martins. The court granted a request to suspend the effects of a previous court decision that upheld an appeal filed by the State of Pará, requesting the suspension of the mine’s operating license. Assets rise 0.08%, to R$ 74.51.

B3 (SA:) – B3 received a new tax assessment notice of BRL 204.3 million from the Federal Revenue, involving tax gains, in 2017, with the goodwill generated from the merger between BM&F and Bovespa, which gave rise to the company. According to the statement, the amount includes R$155.17 million as a fine on Income Tax and another R$49.17 million relating to a fine on CSLL. The papers rise 0.33%, to R$ 12.16.

phone (MC:) Brasil SA- Telefônica (Vivo) had R$ 1.315 billion in the period, an increase of 8.5% compared to the same stage in 2020. Recurring Ebitda totaled R$ 4.41 billion from July to September, an increase of 2.1% year on year . The shares rise 1.37%, to R$45.20.

Vibra Energia (SA:) – The agreement to regulate the exercise of voting rights related to minority interests held by the signatories, as per relevant fact sent to the market this Wednesday. The papers rise 0.32%, to R$ 21.71.

RD (SA:) – The RD group, owner of drugstore chains Raia and Drogasil, reported on Wednesday that it has revised its projection for opening new stores in 2022 in Brazil, from 240 to 260. Assets advance 0.35%, at R$ 23, 06.

Ambev – Ambev recorded net income of BRL 3.712 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 57.4% compared to the same period in 2020. The adjusted profit was BRL 3.753 billion, an advance of 50.4% compared to the same stage last year. Adjusted Ebitda reached R$5.468 billion. The shares soar 9.92%, to R$ 16.73.

Xp (SA:) – XP Investimentos signed an agreement with Botafogo to seek an investor for the football club. With debts of around R$ 1 billion, the board of Botafogo had already approved, in 2019, the transformation of the association into a club-company, according to Valor Econômico. The BDRs retreat 0.20%, to R$ 186.12.

Ambipar (SA:) – Ambipar purchased all the shares of MCZ Soluções Ambientais. The purchase price was not disclosed. The papers retreat 0.91%, to R$ 39.15.

Moved (SA:) – Movida recorded R$259.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 597% compared to the same quarter of 2020. Adjusted Ebitda in the quarter was R$613.4 million, an increase of 187, 7% year on year. The shares advance 0.76%, at R$ 15.94.