Ibovespa retreats after BC increases Selic pace; Ambev shoots by Reuters

By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – It closed on a fall this Thursday, after a volatile session, marked by corporate results, with emphasis on Ambev, and the repercussion of the Central Bank’s decision to increase the pace of hike in the country’s basic interest rate.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa fell 0.62%, to 105,704.96 points, having reached 105,282.37 points at the worst moment and 107,209.64 points at the highest of the day (+0.80%). The financial volume totaled 29.3 million reais.

With such performance, the Ibovespa renewed its low in about 11 months and is on its way to close the week with a negative performance and engage the fourth consecutive monthly loss. So far, the weekly loss is 0.43% and the decline in October reached 4.63%. In 2021, the drop reaches 11%.

Faced with the deterioration of the fiscal scenario, the BC raised the by 1.5 percentage points on Wednesday, to 7.75% per year, seeking to quell the growing inflationary pressures, and indicated that it should repeat the dose in December.

Since last week, several banks have been revising their projections for the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), with many already expecting a 1.5 point increase.

According to brokerage analyst Clear Rafael Ribeiro, the 1.5-point increase and the commitment to another increase were not enough for the market, as it showed a BC reactive to the economic scenario and not proactive to anticipate problems.

“This perception made the yield curve incline a little more, with investors believing that, taking into account the current pace of inflation and the Copom’s passivity, the Committee will have to step up even more in 2022 and 2023,” he said.

And the stock exchange usually responds negatively to the prospect of higher interest rates on the horizon, among other reasons, due to the effect on the cost of capital of companies and the potential migration of resources from variable income to fixed income.

“If the Copom does not show a greater commitment to curbing inflation, the market will continue placing risk on the curve and this will generate a new bearish momentum for the Ibovespa, which would be in favor of the very short-term trend,” added Ribeiro.

The penultimate trading session of the week still had the backdrop of a further postponement of the vote of the PEC of Precatórios and an increase above expectations for October.

Abroad, Wall Street closed in the blue.

HIGHLIGHTS

– AMBEV ON (SA:) jumped 9.72% after the beverage manufacturer announced strong between July and September, when it reached the highest consolidated volumes ever recorded in a third quarter. At the maximum, the stock soared almost 11%.

– BRF ON (SA:) advanced 6.56% amid speculation about a potential merger/acquisition transaction involving Marfrig (SA:). Bradesco BBI raised the share recommendation to “outperform”, highlighting, among other factors, a document on the sale to Marfrig of 3.8% of the company’s capital by a single BRF shareholder.

– MULTIPLAN ON (SA:) gained 1.77% against a backdrop of R$99.4 million in the third quarter, with growth in same-store sales on a year-over-year and quarterly basis and an improvement in the occupancy rate in their shopings compared to the previous quarter. The company expects record sales in October.

– VALE ON (SA:) lost 1.01% before the release of the third quarter, on a day of falling futures in China. The mining company announced the resumption of activities at the Onça Puma mine, as well as notification from the SEC on proceedings against the company involving management of the Brumadinho disaster.

– PETROBRAS PN (SA:) advanced 0.94% having on the radar of the company’s third quarter, after the market closes, in a session without a clear trend in prices abroad. In the sector, PETRORIO ON (SA:) closed down 7.26%.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN (SA:) gave up 0.21% and BRADESCO PN (SA:) lost 0.34%.