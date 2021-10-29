ICMS freeze is ‘small relief’ in fuel prices; understand | Economy

The final value of ICMS on fuels varies every 15 days because it is calculated based on the “weighted average price to the final consumer”. Thus, each price increase at the refineries changes the average price and increases the final amount paid in ICMS – even though the tax rate does not change.

The new measure ‘locks’ this value for the next 90 days, but has no power over the other components that make up the price of fuel. as the g1 showed this month, international oil prices and the high dollar are the main factors affecting gasoline, ethanol and diesel prices.

There is even a bill approved by the Chamber of Deputies that changes the basis for calculating the state tax, considering the average price between January 2019 and December 2020. Also in this case, economists were reluctant about practical effects on the final price of fuel for the consumer.

For Walter de Vitto, economist at Tendências Consultoria, the new measure, to freeze the ICMS on fuels for 90 days, it will only represent a “small relief” in prices, but it will only have a practical effect if international oil prices and the dollar continue to rise.

In addition to ICMS, the formation of fuel prices is composed of the price exercised by Petrobras at refineries, federal taxes (PIS/Pasep, Cofins and Cide), distribution and resale costs. There is also the cost of anhydrous ethanol in gasoline, and diesel has the impact of biodiesel.

“The ICMS is levied on this chain of components. If you lock the ICMS, great. It will stop varying. But that doesn’t mean that the rest won’t change. If Petrobras increases the price at the refinery, the price will increase at the pump. It’s just not going to increase the ICMS,” says de Vitto.

The readjustments are made by Petrobras according to the exchange rate variation and following the international quotation of the price of a barrel of oil. In the year, diesel in refineries already accumulates an increase of 65.3% in refineries. Gasoline, on the other hand, rose 73.4% in the same period.

Petrobras readjusts again gasoline and diesel prices at refineries as of Tuesday (26)

Since 2016, Petrobras started to practice the International Parity Price (PPI), which is guided by fluctuations in the international market. With the pressure in recent months, however, Petrobras and the federal government are trying to dampen the increase in prices with readjustments at longer intervals, avoiding passing on the values ​​in full.

The main “engine” of the rises in gasoline and diesel has been the devalued real. The American currency rose almost 30% in 2020 and almost 9% in 2021. In addition, Brent oil reached, in September, the highest levels in more than 3 years. Today, the barrel is priced at around US$ 84.

For de Vitto, it is worth remembering that a lock in the ICMS can harm the consumer if there is a significant drop in the exchange rate and in international oil prices by the end of the year. “If oil prices and exchange rates fall, consumers are at a loss,” says Vitto.

It is the same view of the chief economist of MB Associados, Sérgio Vale. For him, the impact is practically nil, as both the exchange rate and the price of oil tend to remain under pressure.

“It’s a temporary relief that doesn’t solve the situation and won’t stop making the readjusts continue”, he says.

Eric Gil Dantas, an economist at Ibeps and at the Petrobras Social Observatory (OSP), says he does not believe that freezing the ICMS will make a significant difference to the pump.

“The current real prices are already the highest in history and, even if they stopped now, they would continue at priceless levels,” he says.

The economist also recalls that, despite the high prices, there is a lag in relation to the international price of fuel and that any tax change can be “automatically swallowed” only through adjustments to equalize the global level.

According to GlobalPetrolPrices, the average price of gasoline around the world is US$1.23 per liter, while Brazil charges an average of US$1.14. For diesel, the world average price is US$ 1.12 and, in Brazil, US$ 0.89.