iFlanela: review assesses whether Apple’s R$220 cloth is worth the price

Last Tuesday (26), the well-known iFixit site published a preview of its next review, however, with a curious addendum: Apple’s Polishing Cloth. Costing a “trifle”, the Apple cleaning accessory arrived in Brazil for R$ 220, a price difference of 5,400% if compared to a common variant — representing almost 20% of the national minimum wage. The discrepancy in values ​​was not restricted to the Brazilian market and inspired a more complete investigation by the North American publication, which specializes in electronics maintenance.

Starting with the surface, iFixit claims that the Polishing Cloth looks identical to the inside of the Smart Cover for iPads, which have a “thin microfiber layer” on the inside. Furthermore, it is also highlighted that the tactile sensation resembles synthetic leather, with a small “smooth aspect”.

After discovering that the accessory is composed, in short, of two cloths glued into one, the company took samples under the microscope to assess possible material differences, in relation to the fabric found in the common variants. Aside from color, there is little to differentiate both products. Check out:

The common “plebeians” cloth, on the left, next to “Tim Cook’s toilet paper”, as iFixit states. (Source: iFixit via 9to5 Mac / Playback)Source: iFixit via 9to5 Mac

In a sarcastic tone, iFixit concludes the analysis: “On the left, you’ll see a plain old cleaning cloth. Boring. On the right? but an object of beauty worthy of cleaning itself,” they scoff. “Amidst the beauty, a fine line delicately traces the shape of the fundamental fruit of humanity: an apple.”

Traditionally, the company evaluates the repairability rate of various products. Apple’s Polishing Cloth received a “0 out of 10” for failing to regroup after being cropped and disrupting the “important review” of the new MacBook Pro.