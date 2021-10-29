Igor Gomes praises Rogério Ceni: “The kind of person I want to be” – 10/28/2021

Everything changed for Igor Gomes since the arrival of Rogério Ceni. Reserve with Crespo, the midfielder was once again the title holder and protagonist, having the freedom to create, finish and show the football of its best moments. No wonder, the young man revealed in Cotia tore up praise for the new coach of São Paulo.

“For me it’s an honor to work with the man, Mito, because he’s a person I identify with very, extremely dedicated, serious. When he’s on the field, he’s a person who tries to do things in the best way possible, and that’s the kind of person I want to be,” said Igor Gomes in an action with supporters from São Paulo.

Rogério Ceni’s teachings range from how the ball is hit in a free kick to broader issues. And the admiration of the youngsters revealed by the youth categories, who grew up seeing the coach making history with the club’s shirt, is an extra fuel for São Paulo to try to make a comeback in the Brasileirão.

“It’s these people that we have to look to, a good person, who will always try to give their best. And the main characteristic that catches my attention is that he does things with his heart, with truth, not halfway, isn’t it a lukewarm person. He is a person with whom I identify a lot because I have these characteristics. And if you have these characteristics, I believe you are on the right path,” he added.

Since Ceni’s arrival, Igor Gomes has been São Paulo’s leader in number of crosses (4) and also collects good defensive numbers, being the second player on the team with more ball recovery (14) and third in tackles (5) .