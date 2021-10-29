IGP-M rises again in October and accumulates an increase of 21.73% in 12 months

After falling 0.64% in September, the IGP-M (General Price Index – Market) rose again in October, with a high of 0.64%, informed the FGV (Getulio Vargas Foundation) on Thursday (28) .

With this result, the index accumulates an increase of 16.74% in the year and 21.73% in 12 months. In October 2020, the index had risen 3.23% and accumulated an increase of 20.93% in 12 months.

The main responsible for the increase, according to the institution, were the prices of iron ore (-21.74% to -8.47%) and the increase in the price of diesel (0.00% to 6.61%) in the period . The result still does not consider the readjustment announced on the 25th, says André Braz, coordinator of the Price Indices.

Informally called “rent inflation”, for readjusting the sector’s contracts, the IGP-M is composed of three sub-indices: the IPC-M (Consumer Price Index – Market), the IPA-M (Producer Price Index Broad – Market) and the INCC-M (National Construction Cost Index – Market).

IPA

The IPA rose 0.53% in October, after falling 1.21% in September.

The main contribution to this result came from the processed food subgroup, whose rate rose from 1.83% to 0.92% in the same period.

Another highlight was the rate of the Intermediate Goods group, which rose 2.65% in October, compared to a high of 1.66% in September.

“The main responsible for this movement was the subgroup fuels and lubricants for production, whose percentage rose from 0.02% to 5.29%”, says the FGV.

The Intermediate Goods (ex) index, obtained after excluding the production fuels and lubricants subgroup, rose 2.25% in October, against 1.91% in September.

CPI

The IPC changed 1.05% in October, against 1.19% in September.

The main contribution came from the Housing group (2.00% to 1.04%). “In this category of expense, it is worth mentioning the behavior of the residential electricity tariff item, whose rate rose from 5.75% in September to 2.90% in October,” says FGV.

The institution emphasizes that three of the eight expense classes that comprise this index registered a decrease in their variation rates. Among them are Transport (1.31% to 1.07%) and Health and Personal Care (0.38% to 0.22%).

“In these expense classes, it is worth mentioning the following items: gasoline (2.77% to 2.05%) and toiletries and personal care (0.67% to 0.28%).”

On the side of accelerated increases, come the groups Education, Reading and Recreation (1.85% to 2.93%), Clothing (0.31% to 0.65%), Food (1.10% to 1.21% ), Communication (0.21% to 0.40%) and Miscellaneous Expenses (0.28% to 0.29%) recorded an increase in their rates of change.

“In these expense categories, the following items stand out: airfare (16.22% to 22.84%), footwear (0.36% to 1.15%), vegetables and vegetables (1.57% to 8 .28%), residential telephone tariff (0.13% to 3.91%) and cigarettes (0.48% to 1.13%)”.

INCC

The INCC rose 0.80% in October, against 0.56% in September.

The three groups comprising the INCC recorded the following changes from September to October: Materials and Equipment (0.89% to 1.68%), Services (0.56% to 0.36%) and Labor (0. .27% to 0.10%), says the FGV.