‘I’m going to end your life’ · TV News

Gabi Brandt, ex-girlfriend of Gui Araujo, accused the pawn of threatening her with death while they were together. This Thursday (28), the digital influencer made an outburst about the period in which she was alongside the pawn of A Fazenda 2021. “[Ele disse]: ‘I’m going to end your life'”, she detailed.

“It’s very complicated to talk, it was very traumatic. He said he was going to kill himself, he threatened. Then, there were times when he threatened me [e dizia:] ‘Ah, I’m going to end your life’. Things like that, it was very tense,” said Gabi in an interview with PodCats.

During the chat with Virginia Fonseca and Camila Loures, the ex-On Vacation with the Ex was asked about the hint given by Anitta that Araujo was a mythomaniac. “That is 100% real. I believe, I’m absolutely sure because I lived, and it was a very clear thing,” stated Gabi.

“He goes to A Fazenda and says: ‘Oh no, we had a perfect relationship. But once, I was at the barbecue and they took a picture of a girl on my lap, and then she broke up.’ The first time I discovered betrayal , I caught a conversation, I felt bad, I tried to separate, manipulation, roll, crazy, I came back. Second time, I came back again”, recalled the influencer.

“My friends were desperate. My mother got sick, she said: ‘For God’s sake, you’re going to die!’ I need to get out of this relationship, help’, but I couldn’t. After that, it took me a year to get out of it. And it was a year, every weekend, betrayal,” he added.

O TV news contacted Gui Araujo’s team, but did not receive any feedback until the publication of this text.

