In a strong text, colonel releases the verb, extols Mauricio Souza’s courage and triggers “cancellation”

For some time, political correctness has ceased to be the current narrative.

At a sensitive time in our democracy where who should be the guardian of our Constitution is the one who most vilifies it, the STF.

We have journalists, deputies and ordinary people being imprisoned just for diverging from the formerly “politically correct”.

In a week where a 71-year-old man, Senator of the Republic Luiz Carlos Heinze, was almost indicted for daring to think differently from the narratives imposed by an inhuman majority of the CPI of COVID-19.

In a week where the Superior Court holds an International Seminar on Disinformation and Elections and invites Patrícia Campos Mello, a Folha de S.Paulo journalist to debate the topic “how fake news is born”, not taking into account that both Folha and Patricia, were sentenced to pay 100 thousand reais to Entrepreneur Luciano Hang for propagating fake news against him.

This same week, an icon of Brazilian sports, the volleyball player of the Brazilian team and Minas Tênis Clube, Maurício Souza, had the “daring” to comment on the unfortunate idea of ​​DC Comics “Superman: Son of Kal-El” , which it brings a bisexual Superman (Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane), who falls in love with reporter Jay Nakamura.

One more reproach, this time to a sports personality. The censorship has already produced a penalty, the suspension of the player from the Minas Tênis volleyball team.

Another one convicted in advance for a crime not classified in Brazil, a crime of opinion.

Follow firm Maurício, you echoed the voice of millions of Brazilians in your words:

“…it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal…

Go with this one that will see where we end up.”

The price of democracy is eternal vigilance.

Henrique Alves da Rocha. Colonel PM/Sergipe

@coronelrochase

An impressive document emerges that destroys Globo and opens the channel’s “Secret History”

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) determined the demonetization of the Online City Newspaper.

An act of Prior Censorship. An attack on freedom of expression.

A decision without foundation, without any subpoena and without due process of law.

We need the help of all patriots.

Subscribe and get access to the exclusive content of the fearless Revista A Verdade.

Click on the link below:

https://assinante.jornaldacidadeonline.com.br/apresentacao

Every collaboration is important for the truth to prevail!

Also make your donation through PIX (key: [email protected] or 16.434.831/0001-01).

We are counting on you!