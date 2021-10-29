In addition to the Brazilians: who are the highlights of the Skate Street World Cup | skateboard

The second stage of the World Skate Street Championship, the SLS, this Friday and Saturday, in Lake Havasu, Arizona, will feature the participation of the elite of the skateboard street world. In addition to the Brazilians we already know, ge’s team has separated some opponents to keep an eye on the dispute.

Nyjah Huston is currently the world leader in the men’s street skate rankings. The 26-year-old American is currently the runner-up in the SLS. Nyjah is of the “old” generation and has a relaxed and fun style of skateboarding. In the last stage of the SLS, he had an almost perfect lap filled with flips and maneuvers, which earned him an 8.9 mark and second place. Nyjah was twice SLS champion in 2019 and placed 7th at the Tokyo Olympics.

Gustavo Ribeiro goes to Lake Havasu motivated to take the second stage of the SLS. The 20-year-old Portuguese youngster won in Salt Lake City after scoring an impressive 9.4 in his last maneuver in the final. Ribeiro has been growing a lot in the skateboarding scene and already occupies the 5th position in the world ranking. The Portuguese also participated in the Olympic Games, where he was in 8th place. The young skater impresses for the quality of his maneuvers and for having a very wide repertoire.

Olympic Bronze and desire to appear

Jagger Eaton was a bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, but was left out of the SLS. The 20-year-old American skateboarder goes to the Lake Havasu stage for the repechage. Eaton was the highest placed among the SLS unqualified in the traditional Tampa Pro championship, which took place earlier this month. At the time, Jagger was in 3rd place behind Kelvin Hoefler and Australian Shane Oneill. He goes to the world league hungry for victory and do a good performance. Currently Eaton is the 8th best in the world.

Momiji Nishiya’s cute little face can be deceiving, but the 14-year-old Japanese is a beast on street skate rinks. Nishiya is the current Olympic champion and has been drawing attention on the world stage. The Japanese currently occupies the 5th place in the ranking and finished the last stage of the SLS in 7th place. Momiji doesn’t sketch out many reactions while on the track, but with a sharp execution, she’s a lot of work.

She wants first place!

Funa Nakayama got a taste of the SLS title in Salt Lake, but Rayssa Leal turned in the last maneuver and took the trophy home. The 16-year-old Japanese is going all out to Lake Havasu for that title. Funa is currently 11th in the world ranking and was a bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics. With maneuvers that greatly exploit the height of obstacles, Nakayama is a great opponent for the Brazilians.

Another great opponent is the Dutch Roos Zwetsloot. The 21-year-old skater performed well in the Olympics, when she finished in 5th place. In the last stage of the SLS, Roos was in 3rd place, beating the Brazilian number 1 in the ranking, Pâmela Rosa. The Dutch woman walks with a light appearance, but manages to be intense in decisive moments. She hit the 7.2 mark with an amazing maneuver in Salt Lake in the final minutes!