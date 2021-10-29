In addition to the set piece, Sport suffers accidental (and bizarre) goals in a row and gets complicated at Z-4 | sport

After facing Palmeiras and Bragantino this week, Sport left the state of São Paulo with two defeats and a sequence of moves that turn on the team’s warning signal. This is because both negative results were constructed from set-pieces. And there was also the unlucky factor – with bizarre goals in favor of rivals (watch below) .

Four of the five goals conceded by Leão in the last two games came from set pieces.

The defeat for Palmeiras, in fact, was mainly due to corner kicks. Leão opened the scoring with Leandro Barcia, but suffered a 2-1 comeback with two goals scored after Gustavo Scarpa’s lifts in the area.

Against Bragantino, on Thursday, the disability reappeared. Massa Bruta’s first two goals came from corners and were scored by Ytalo and defender Chico (against).

At 2 min of the 1st half – head goal by Ytalo do Bragantino against Sport

At 35 min of the 2nd half – Felipe Melo do Palmeiras headed goal against Sport

With four games without a win, Zé Welison regrets the Sport’s situation, but warns: “We’ll fight”

In addition to the set balls, Sport also accumulated bizarre goals in this passage through the state of São Paulo. The first happened even in the duel with Palmeiras, when Luiz Adriano scored with his ass and asked the crowd to shut up – he ended up going viral on social networks with the bid.

At 7 min of the 2nd half – goal by Luiz Adriano, from Palmeiras, against Sport

A few days later, the unusual was repeated, only now at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium. This time, Sport itself scored a bizarre goal to extend Bragantino’s victory. On the occasion, left-back Luciano Juba tried to move the ball away, but hit defender Chico and the ball ended up in the back of the net.

At 4 min of the 2nd half – own goal by Chico do Bragantino against Sport

The sequence turns on the warning signal in the defense of Rubro-negro – which has been the highlight of the team in this Brazilian.

With the five goals conceded, Leão has 27 in Serie A. It leaves the position of second best defense and takes the third position, alongside São Paulo. The team is behind the leader Atlético-MG (with 20 conceded goals), as well as Flamengo and Atlético-GO – who share second place, with 24.

