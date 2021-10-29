In Rio, inmates give birth in handcuffs and undergo sterilization without knowing

Prisoners forced to give birth in handcuffs, with physical aggression, inside the cell and without medical care. Some are still undergoing tubal ligation surgery without knowing it. These were situations reported by professionals from the Rio de Janeiro State Mechanism to Prevent and Combat Torture (MEPCT/RJ), an agency linked to the State Legislative Assembly, during a visit, which took place in September, to the UMI (Maternal and Child Unit) Mother Tereza de Calcutta, in Bangu, west of Rio de Janeiro, where a large prison complex is located.

The report on the visit, obtained by universe, describes the scenario they encountered on 9/10 as “inhuman, degrading and cruel”. Since 2016, a decree regulates the law during labor, on its way between prison and hospital, after childbirth, and while the pregnant woman is hospitalized. Rio de Janeiro also has its own law, also from 2016, prohibiting the use of handcuffs, panties or other means of physical restraint during the prisoner’s labor in public and private health establishments.

For three years, the Brazilian justice system has demanded house arrest instead of preventive detention for pregnant women, mothers of people with disabilities and mothers of children up to 12 years old, except when accused of crimes committed by violence or serious threat, or crimes against their dependents .

In a note sent to universe, the Seap (Department of Penitentiary Administration) says that the secretary Fernando Veloso was there after the release of the report and “no issue raised in the report was raised”.

I leave inside the cell, without medical assistance

The most recent data from Depen (National Penitentiary Department) of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security indicate that, in the period from July to December 2020, Brazil had 668,135,000 prisoners, of which 4.29% (28,688) were women. In all, there were, in this period, 156 pregnant and parturient women, 76 breastfeeding women and 502 children with their mothers. O MEPCT/RJ is responsible for inspection in 54 prisons in Rio, in addition to 8 socio-educational and psychiatric hospitals, since 2011.

At the time of the visit of the MEPCT, UMI Mother Teresa of Calcutta had 16 women and 4 babies. Among them, 12 were pregnant, six were in the final stretch of their pregnancies, and four were postpartum. The place was the first penitentiary crèche in Brazil, and is next to the Talavera Bruce prison, where pregnant inmates are sent.

“The women told us that, especially at night and on weekends, they can only communicate to ask for help through an intercom and that it is often turned off during these periods, leaving them without support if they need help, medical care or go into labor”, says psychologist Graziela Sereno, a member of MEPCT since 2015.

For security reasons, and at the request of the prisoners, universe will preserve the identity of the women who spoke with the members of the MEPCT, but reproduces here parts of the statements they gave to the organ.

An excerpt says that “the inmates told us that a prisoner who had already been transferred from a unit and would be, at the time, at the Santo Expedito Penal Institute, when she would have gone into labor and tried, along with the other prisoners, to ask her to the agents helped them through the intercom, but there was no answer. Thus, the delivery ended up being carried out by another prisoner, inside the accommodation itself, even having to use a string to cut the umbilical cord.”

In the report, the technicians also tell that aggressions were revealed against one of the pregnant women at the time of childbirth, which took place at the Albert Schweitzer Hospital, in Realengo. And that it was necessary for a health professional to ask the agent to stop the aggression and order the removal of the handcuffs during childbirth.

In another part of the document, it is reported that an agent who accompanied a prisoner in labor to the hospital handcuffed her in the ambulance, slapped her twice in the face and cursed the inmate throughout the journey. When they arrived at the hospital, the nurse who accompanied her had to intervene, interrupting the agent’s action, stating that ‘here no one harms anyone and won’t even put handcuffs on. Here she is a patient like all the others’.”

The case of another prisoner who said she underwent a tubal ligation on the same day as the cesarean, without being informed of the procedure, also drew attention. It was the prey’s third cesarean and would have been considered a high-risk pregnancy.

Among the provisions of the 1996 Family Planning Law, it is stated that surgical sterilization in women during childbirth or abortion is prohibited, except in cases of proven need, by successive previous cesarean sections. And voluntary sterilization is only allowed in men and women with full civil capacity and over 25 years of age or at least with two living children, provided that the minimum period of 60 days between the manifestation of the will and the surgical procedure is observed. It can also be done if there is a risk to the life or health of the woman or baby, witnessed in a written report signed by two doctors.

‘Changes are made when someone dies,’ says researcher

The report presents recommendations for improvements and was sent to 16 bodies such as Seap (Department of Penitentiary Administration), OAB (Brazilian Bar Association), Public Ministry and Public Defender’s Office, in addition to 5 NGOs.

With these complaints, the MP is in charge of the investigations. “Unfortunately, changes are made when someone dies. We have already denounced the case of a woman who gave birth in solitary confinement and the family never received compensation. She doesn’t even see her daughter, because she is a psychiatric patient,” says Graziela. “I also have a case with images of the prisoner being tortured and the judge saying that it was just excessive use of force,” he says.

In the expert’s assessment, the biggest challenge in improving the prison system is to sensitize the Justice. “And change the way they see these people as helpless, as if this justifies violence.”

Other states

Although there is already a federal law, the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), sanctioned, in September, a law that prohibits handcuffs on detainees during and after childbirth. The new legislation originates from a bill authored by state deputy Dr. Jean Freire (PT). The politician’s office informed that, as he is a doctor, “he ends up being aware of cases in which the law was not complied with”, and that is why he created the law.

By e-mail, the State Public Defender’s Office informed, however, that there are no records of pregnant women handcuffed in the prison that houses this public, in Vespasiano, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte.

In 2012, the then governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin, also issued a decree prohibiting the use of handcuffs on parturient prisoners.

Another six states also have laws or ordinances prohibiting the use of handcuffs on pregnant inmates. They are Acre, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pernambuco, Rio Gande do Norte and Santa Catarina.

The Federal Constitution guarantees that the states legislate concurrently with the Union a series of matters, including criminal and penitentiary, explains the jurist and columnist of the UOL Walter Maierovich. “If state law does not conflict with federal law, a celebrated maxim of ancient Roman law applies, which is ‘what abounds, no harm’.”

Criminalist João Paulo Martinelli adds: “In theory, federal law sets the basic rules and then each state, in obedience to the basic rules, can create its rules. What the state cannot do is legislate in a way that violates federal law .”

Other side

Through a note, the Depen (National Penitentiary Department) informs that it makes periodic visits to women’s prisons, as well as meetings with managers and partner agencies, in addition to supporting projects related to women in the prison system such as equipment donations, health actions, between others.

universe asked Seap about the report via email. The Rio de Janeiro agency informed that secretary Fernando Veloso was recently at UMI talking to the inmates and employees, and no issue raised in the report was raised.

The note sent by the Secretariat also states that UMI is often accompanied by the judge of the 4th Court of Childhood, Youth and Elderly, in addition to other supervisory bodies. An excerpt sent to the report says: “It is noteworthy that the current administration is strengthening the organ’s ombudsman, preparing its teams to offer the best referrals for the complaints received.”

The agency also claims that it promotes events for inmates such as debates on baby care, in partnership with bodies such as the TJ (Court of Justice), UNICEF/Brazil and UERJ (State University of Rio de Janeiro).

The report of universe also he sought out the Public Prosecutor’s Office to find out if there is any investigation regarding the report. By note, the agency reported that the 2nd Public Prosecutor’s Office for Collective Health Protection of the Capital “investigates the alleged occurrence of irregularities in health care, including mental, to pregnant women deprived of liberty, notably obstetric violence, in prisons in the municipality of Rio de January”.

The MP also claims that he notified the MEPCT-RJ so that the agency could provide information on the complaints investigated, and that the report was sent in response to that letter, and attached to the records of the investigation that is still in progress.