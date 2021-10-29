In Times of the Emperor has alternate endings for Pilar, Samuel and Tonico · TV News

With the recordings over, Nos Tempos do Imperador will also resort to alternative endings for some characters. Gabriela Medvedovski (Pilar), Michel Gomes (Samuel), Alexandre Nero (Tonico) and Paula Cohen (Lota) left ready varied endings in the telenovela of the six of Globo.

According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper, authors Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão have already decided on the fate of the characters in the story.

After 19 months and two stoppages due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Globo last week finished recording Nos Tempos do Imperador. The plot will remain on the air until February 2022, when it will give place to Além da Ilusão, a serial that will mark the debut of Larissa Manoela in the new house.

The station started to record several endings in this period in which the soap operas are finished in advance due to the sanitary protocols of Covid-19, as happened with the “second season” of Salve-se Quem Puder (2020). In addition, the upcoming new Globo soap operas will also resort to alternative endings.

Scheduled for its premiere on November 8 at 9 pm, Um Lugar ao Sol will go on air already finished. Therefore, the novel written by Lícia Manzo left several versions of endings ready, which will involve deaths and choices of couples.

Mateus Solano, Giovanna Antonelli, Vladimir Brichta and Valentina Herszage will also record alternative endings for Quem Mais Vida, Melhor, which is scheduled to open on November 22nd. The mixed endings of the next seven out of seven soap operas will include the death of one of the four protagonists. Author Mauro Wilson will only choose who will receive the tragic ending in the last chapters of the plot.

