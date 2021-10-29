In Um Lugar ao Sol, Cauã Reymond makes a request made by his mother before he died · TV News

The recordings of Um Lugar ao Sol allowed Cauã Reymond to fulfill a dream that his mother Denise Marques revealed shortly before she died in 2019. She wanted to see her son ever closer to his brother, Pável Reymond, who would become the actor’s double in the scenes that involved the twins Christian and Renato in the next unpublished soap opera of Globo’s nine.

The interpreter gave details about the relationship with the family member behind the scenes in a conversation with journalists promoted by Globo this Thursday (28) :

He didn’t have the experience, but he found a loving and caring set. It was very powerful, regardless of any difficulty we had, being able to look into his emotion-filled eyes. [em cena]. I remembered at the time that our mother told her on her deathbed, it is even strong to say it like that, that she wanted to see us together in everything. A Place in the Sun, in a way, provided us with this.

The name of Pavel, by the way, was suggested by Alinne Moraes, who will play the villain Barbara in the production that will debut on the next 8th. “I was passing the text with her, who asked me who would record the sequences of the twins with me. doing a survey, and she then said to me, ‘Why not your brother?'” he explained

The actress had already lived closely with the young man during her marriage to Reymond, between 2002 and 2005. “That was reverberating inside me and, in a change of clothes, I met Maurício Farias [diretor artístico]. I mentioned the subject in an unpretentious way, I didn’t want to put pressure on it,” added the heartthrob.

The brothers Pavel and Cauã Reymond

Farias, by the way, liked Pavel’s performance in front of the cameras so much that he trusted him to participate in a few chapters in Lícia Manzo’s serial:

He was amazing and helped us a lot, because he had a very difficult task ahead of him, returning the ball to Cauã, who couldn’t just speak for nothing. We put him in a real robbery, it was very complicated, a precision job. I thought it was cool to ask him to play this character too, albeit for a few chapters.

