Income Tax: Revenue paid this Friday residual batch of refunds | Income tax

On Friday (29th), the Federal Revenue Service will pay the refund of the residual batch of Income Tax for Individuals 2021. The batch also includes residual refunds from previous years.

The residual batches are those of taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh of the IR, but later settled the disputes.

In all, 292,752 taxpayers will receive R$ 448 million, according to the Revenue. Deposits will be made to the bank accounts indicated in the declaration.

Of these, R$ 169.234 million refer to taxpayers with priority in receiving the amounts (elderly people, people with a physical or mental disability or serious illness and those whose main source of income is teaching).

Queries to the batch were released on the 22nd, and can be posted on the Revenue page on the internet.

In September, the Federal Revenue reported that almost 870 thousand taxpayers fell in the fine mesh of the 2021 Income Tax.

The Revenue informed the main reasons for retention in the network:

41.4% – omission of income subject to annual adjustment (of declared holders and dependents);

30.9% – deductions from the calculation basis (main reason for deduction – medical expenses);

20.0% – divergences in the amount of IRRF between what appears in Dirf and what was declared by the individual;

7.7% motivated by deductions from the tax due, receipt of accrued income, and divergence of information on payment of carnê-leão and/or complementary tax.

To find out if you are in the fine mesh, taxpayers can access the Income Tax “extract” on the IRS website at the so-called e-CAC (Virtual Service Center).

To access the IR statement, it is necessary to use the access code generated on the IRS page itself, or a digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.

See the IR statement step by step

After verifying which inconsistencies were found by the IRS in the Income Tax return, the taxpayer can send a rectifying declaration.