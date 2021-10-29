Indulgences for the deceased faithful extended again until the end of November

Due to the pandemic and restrictions measures, the Apostolic Penitentiary responded to the requests of numerous bishops, issuing a decree that announces the extension of the plenary indulgences in the same way as in 2020, that is, for all the month of November and not just on the Octave the first eight days of november

Adriana Masotti – Vatican News

A Decree of the Apostolic Penitentiary, published this Thursday (28), establishes the possibility of obtaining plenary indulgences for the deceased faithful throughout the month of November. The text states that the decision was taken after having heard “the requests recently received from several Sacred Pastors of the Church, due to the persistence of the pandemic”. The Apostolic Penitentiary, therefore, “confirms and extends to the entire month of November 2021 all the spiritual benefits already granted on October 22, 2020”, through a similar decree with which, also because of Covid-19, the plenary indulgences for the deceased faithful were extended to the entire month of November 2020..

The Spiritual Opportunity Offered by Overtime

The text goes on to illustrate the benefits of the extension: “From the renewed generosity of the Church”, it reads, “the faithful will certainly draw pious intentions and spiritual vigor to direct their lives according to the law of the Gospel, in filial communion and devotion to the Supreme Pontiff, visible foundation and Pastor of the Catholic Church”.

Cardinal Piacenza: a sincere devotion

This decree, like the one published last year amidst the pandemic, is intended to address the still-living need to prevent aggregation, a potential cause of the spread of Covid-19, which still affects the world’s population to varying degrees. In an interview with Vatican News last October 23, Major Penitentiary Cardinal Mauro Piacenza explained that “the codified rule is that of a plenary indulgence on every day of the Octave from 1 to 8 November for all who visit cemeteries praying for the deceased, and in November 2, specifically, for those who visit a church or oratory and recite the ‘Our Father’ and the ‘Creed’ there. This is the standard.” Cardinal Piacenza went on to say that this is a deeply felt form of devotion, which is expressed by attending mass and visiting cemeteries. For this reason, so that people can dilute their visits without creating a crowd, “it was decided to expand the time by giving the possibility of making use of indulgences and so for the entire month of November it will be possible to purchase what was planned for the first eight November days”.

revive faith in eternal life

Regarding the connection between the Solemnity of All Saints and the commemoration of the dead, the Major Penitentiary recalled that: “In these days we are called to rekindle our certainty in eternal glory and blessedness” and recommended: “let us ask humbly and with confidence forgiveness for those who have left us, for their small or great mistakes, they who are already saved in the love of God, and let us renew our commitment to faith.”