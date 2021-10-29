Injured, Arrascaeta posts after elimination, even quotes Rocky Balboa and sends a message to the fans

Shirt 14 posted on the Instagram story this Thursday morning (28)

Out of the match against the Athletic-PR, which culminated in a painful elimination to Flamengo at Brazil’s Cup, due to an injury to the right thigh, midfielder Giorgian From Arrascaeta appeared on social networks this Thursday (28).

through the Instagram, the Uruguayan made a post, quoted a famous phrase from the movie Rocky Balboa and sent a message to the red-black fans: “Together until the end,” wrote the player next to two hearts, one black and one red.

“Following when you believe you can’t anymore is what makes you different from others,” read the photo post in the story.

Arrascaeta was injured in the match between Uruguay and Colombia, on October 7th, at South American World Cup qualifiers.

The participation of the shirt 14 in the match against the Atlético-MG, on Saturday (30), at Maracanã, considered a decision by the Brazilian championship, is considered unlikely.

See Arrascaeta’s post below:

The whirlwind inside the Vulture’s Nest takes place just a month before the big decision of the Libertadores Conmebol, which takes place on November 27, in Uruguay. Main objective of red-black, the match against the palm trees could put the club back on top of America and give ‘peace’ to work in 2022.

If you win the rooster, the team reduces the difference to ten points (now it’s 13), still with three late matches to play.