Input prices rose more than 100% in 2021, points CNA

The climb of Input prices were the main responsible for the increase in production costs of agriculture in 2021.

Fertilizer, for example, rose more than 100% from January to September this year, due to high demand, shortage of world supply, rising international prices and logistical problems.

Year to date, the prices of urea, MAP (monoammonium phosphate) and KCL (potassium chloride) rose by 70.1%, 74.8% and 152.6%, respectively. This scenario of an appreciation trend in fertilizer prices should continue in 2022, impacting the profit margin of rural producers.

The information is from the Campo Futuro project, an initiative of the CNA/Senar System which surveys economic, financial and technical data, as well as monitoring the prices of inputs used in more than 40 agricultural activities.

The project is carried out in partnership with the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea-Esalq/USP), Labor Rural (Federal University of Viçosa – UFV), Pecege (Esalq/USP) and the Market Intelligence Center of the Federal University of Lavras (CIM/UFLA).

Methodology

In 2021, 127 virtual panels to survey the costs of 24 production activities were carried out, with the participation of 1,604 rural producers from 20 states and 110 municipalities with a significant participation in Brazilian agricultural production.

The Effective Operating Cost (COE) is one of the main variables analyzed in the Campo Futuro project, as it includes all items considered variables or direct expenses, such as inputs (fertilizers, seeds and pesticides), mechanical operations, agricultural marketing, among others.

glyphosate

According to the results of Campo Futuro, among agricultural defensives, the glyphosate was the one with the biggest increase (126.8%), mainly influenced by the interruption of the operation of industries that manufacture the input in China and problems with the supply of raw material.

According to the producers’ reports, there was a shortage of the product in some regions, bringing concerns that go beyond raising the cost.

climate impact

In addition to inputs, the weather also affected some agricultural activities. The drought in the second half of 2020 and early 2021 compromised the development of the coffee crop harvested this year. In the case of the Arabica type, there was a 10% reduction in production compared to the volume surveyed in 2020.

For soybean, corn, rice, wheat, bean and cotton crops, climate was the main challenge. Weather conditions – from lack of rain during planting to excess during the harvest period – had a great influence on crops with a production above the previous crop (soybeans, wheat and rice). The weather also negatively affected corn and cotton production.

The harvests of dry beans and corn second crop were significantly affected by the drought in the first half of 2021 and frost in the winter months. As a result, edible beans yield decreased by 30.4% and corn second crop by 39.3%, when compared to the scenario surveyed in 2020.

Production cost per crop

Soy – The Effective Operating Cost (COE) of soybeans in the 2020/2021 harvest was approximately 17% higher than in the previous harvest, on average for all panels. The big increase was due to the high prices of fertilizers and pesticides, which rose 14.8% and 16.9% respectively. However, the average productivity of soybean crops also increased, reaching 59.4 bags per hectare, 8.6% above the previous crop. The average sale price of the grain rose 46.9% compared to the previous year’s survey.

1st harvest corn – The main expense of corn first crop was on pest control, 25.7% higher than in the past crop. Part of this increase is due to the attack by Cigarrinha (Dalbulus maidis), which affected the productivity of regions in the south of the country. The municipalities of Campos Novos and Xanxerê, in Santa Catarina, for example, recorded yields of 110 and 130 bags per hectare, respectively. The average productivity of all panels evaluated by Campo Futuro for first-crop corn was 160 bags per hectare.

Corn 2nd crop – The delay in planting soybeans delayed the planting of winter corn, which also experienced frost close to the harvest. The average productivity of the crop in 2020/2021 was 63.8 bags per hectare, 39.3% below that observed in the previous season, with an average of 105.2 bags per hectare. Regions in the South and Southeast of the country, such as Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo, were the most affected. In Londrina (PR), the average area of ​​the region defined for the cultivation of off-season corn was 90 hectares, with only 20.7 bags per hectare of average productivity. In Dourados (MS), with 280 hectares, the productivity was 15 bags per hectare. The good moment in the sale prices of the cereal helped to ensure a gross revenue 2.7% above the previous year. The gross margin, however, was 4.1% below the previous year’s average, but still positive.

Bean – The Effective Operating Cost of edible beans first crop in Santa Catarina and Paraná increased by 7% compared to the average surveyed for the previous crop. Fertilizers were responsible for most of the increase, rising 17.8% from one harvest to the next. Productivity dropped 20.6% due to problems caused mainly by the weather. The average sales price 38.7% above the previous season ensured a positive gross margin, and practically the same as that observed in the last harvest.

rice and wheat – Both crops grown mainly in the south of the country had considerable gains in productivity. Rice grown in Rio Grande do Sul recorded productivity 5% higher than the previous year. While wheat, in Paraná, had an increase of 19%. The COE also rose for both crops, with a 34% increase for rice and 23.7% for wheat. However, the high average sales prices ensured good margins for the two crops, which presented a high level of cultivation risk. This year’s good crop provides additional support to producers and mitigates part of the loss from past crops.

Coffee – Panels to survey coffee costs were carried out in the states of Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Rondônia, Paraná and São Paulo. The Effective Operating Cost of the Arabica type had an increase of 15% compared to the survey carried out in 2020. The COE of conilon, on the other hand, increased by 31.3% compared to 2020. Fertilizer was the item that most impacted the producer’s pocket, with 20 .8% for Arabica and 34.2% for Conilon in the regional average. There was an increase in revenue (marketing price of the product in the period x production) of 54% for Arabica coffee and 35.4% for Conilon coffee. The appreciation of coffee prices was the result of the lower world supply (Brazilian production of negative biennials + reduced productivity) and logistical problems for the flow of the crop in producing countries. For 2022 there should be an even more significant increase in fertilizer costs, which could negatively impact producers’ margins.

Sugar cane – Despite the adverse climate and rising costs, the activity had positive results. The recovery in prices occurred throughout the year, and the Northeastern harvest, which started in September 2020, benefited less from the hikes than the Center-South, whose harvest began in April 2021. This scenario favored the achievement of economic results positive to the producers. In the Northeast region (PE, PB and AL), there was a 29% increase in the Effective Operating Cost, compared to the survey carried out in 2020. In the Center-South region (GO, MT, MG, SP and PR), this increase was 27%. Fertilizer was the item that most impacted the sugarcane producer’s pocket. In the Northeast region, the increase was 163% and in the Center-South, 110%. Defensives were up 114% in the Northeast and 43% in the Center-South.

beef cattle – Of the 22 productive modes surveyed between September this year, 8 were not able to generate sufficient resources to cover the direct costs of production, as well as expenses with depreciation and pro-labore, operating with a negative net margin. In the rearing and fattening panels, the disbursement for the acquisition of animals for replacement represented an average of 64.8% of the COE and in the confinement panels 62.6%. Given an average premium of 35% of the arroba of these animals over the arroba that the producer traded, the challenge in terms of margin was high. From January to September 2021, the Effective Operating Cost of the rearing and fattening systems accumulated an increase of 15.2% compared to 2020. The full cycle model, on the other hand, had an increase of 10.6% in the COE and the rearing systems 16 .1% compared to last year’s panels. To obtain the data, the Campo Futuro project visited 17 regions in the states of Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Goiás and São Paulo.

dairy farming – Campo Futuro visited 19 producing regions in the states of Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rondônia, from June to September. According to data from the survey, the milk production systems that operated with greater productive efficiency, reaching results greater than 10,000 liters per hectare per year, were the ones that showed the best financial results. On average a net margin of R$0.04 per liter. The models of medium and low productivity ended up operating with a negative net margin, being the ones that felt the effects of the increase in costs in the dairy activity the most. In general lines, from January to September, the Effective Operating Cost accumulated a 15.7% increase, with the feed/concentrate components increasing 15% and mineral salt 24.7%. In the same period, the revenue generated by the sale of milk grew 15.8%.

poultry farming – The models analyzed by Campo Futuro point to the productive reality of five integration systems located in the states of Santa Catarina and Paraná. In average terms, the turnover rate of invested capital was 18%, the result of revenue from pressured activity and a high average capital stock per bird (on average R$4.50 per housed bird). The item with the greatest impact on production costs was expenditure on labor (26.7%). Then, those with energy (19.5%) and heating of the aviaries (18.2%).

swine farming – The integration models for Pork Finishing Units had the expenditure on labor as the biggest cost item, on average 41.5% of the operating cost. The panels took place in Minas Gerais, Santa Catarina and Paraná.