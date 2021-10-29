Intel boosts core count: Alder Lake arrives with 10, 12 and 16 cores

12th generation Intel Core brings hybrid architecture and arrives on November 4th

Intel introduced its new 12th generation Intel Core products, codenamed Alder Lake, which hit the market on November 4th. The company will start sales with its high-end products, starting with the Intel Core i5, going through the Intel Core i7 and Intel Core i9 models, all with the suffix K, meaning with unlocked overclocking.

The big news in these products is the increase in core count. The Core i5 models now come with a total of 10 cores and 16 threads, the Core i7 comes with 12 cores and 20 threads and the top-of-the-line Core i9 with 16 cores and 24 threads. The count may seem curious, since we don’t have twice as many threads compared to the number of physical cores, and this asymmetry is the biggest highlight of this generation: the Alder Lakes introduce two types of cores, the high-performance ones, codenamed Gracemont, and the efficiency ones, the Golden Cove.

Both Core i9 and Core i7 bring the maximum high performance core count (P-Cores) with eight in total, while Core i5 brings six performance cores. On the efficiency cores (E-Colours) only the Core i9 has eight cores, with both the Core i5 and the Core i7 bringing 4 E-Cores.



This causes the thread count to change. Only the P-Cores, the performance cores codenamed Gracemont, bring Hyperthread, a technology that makes it possible to use unused portions of the core and generate a new logical core, generating two threads per physical core. That’s why we have these curious values ​​of 10 cores and 16 threads of the Core i5, with only the 6 P-Cores delivering the Intel Hyperthread and thus reaching 12 threads of the performance cores plus four of the efficiency ones.

Another relevant change is that Intel is stopping using TDP as an energy consumption benchmark. This makes sense as this is not the most appropriate unit, after all, although the chip’s heat dissipation is an indication of consumption, it is not the consumption itself, and secondly because the TDP used the base frequency value as a reference, and frequency increases via boost caused consumptions much higher than those indicated in the TDP. Now the TDP exits and the Turbo and Base Power enter, which indicate the maximum consumption at the maximum turbo of the processor specification and the maximum consumption at base clock, respectively.

The complete table of products includes:

CPU Cores (P-colors/E-colors/Threads) Base (E-colors) Turbo (E-Colors) Base (P-Colours) Turbo (P-Colours) Integrated graphic Consumption (base/turbo) Price i9-12900K 8/8/24 2400 3900 3200 5200 Intel UHD 770 125/241 $589 i9-12900KF 8/8/24 2400 3900 3200 5200 does not have 125/241 $564 i7-12700K 8/4/20 2700 3800 3600 5000 Intel UHD 770 125/190 US$409 i7-12700KF 8/4/20 2700 3800 3600 5000 does not have 125/190 $384 i5-12600K 4/6/16 2800 3600 3700 4900 Intel UHD 770 125/150 $289 i5-12600KF 4/6/16 2800 3600 3700 4900 does not have 125/150 US$264

In direct competition, we have different scenarios. The high-end Core i9 came in at slightly above $549 for the Ryzen 9 5900X. On the other hand, Core i7 and Core i5 models are slightly cheaper than direct competitors such as Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X, respectively. The products are already on pre-sale, including at some Brazilian retailers, and reach consumers as of November 4th.



Besides the processors, the Z690 chipset was also introduced, focused on high-end motherboards for the new Alder Lake-S platform. They bring the new LGA 1700 socket, and introduce new technologies in home desktops, such as the PCIe 5.0 slot, with double the bandwidth of PCIe 4.0, and the memory upgrade to DDR5, bringing a series of benefits that already we mentioned in that article here.

