Internazionale confirms Eriksen’s future

Due to a pacemaker placed in his heart, Eriksen will not be able to play in Italian football and will have to play in another country to eventually resume his career

After suffer a cardiac arrest during the match for Denmark in Euro 2020, in June of this year, Christian Eriksen will not be able to continue his career in international.

That’s because the 29-year-old midfielder had a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), a type of pacemaker, placed in the heart. The Italian Football Federation does not allow an athlete to play in official competitions with this device.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Internazionale returns to the field in this sunday (31), at 8:30 am (Brasilia), when facing the Udinese fur Italian Championship with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.

In a statement referring to the club’s financial bulletin, Internazionale stated that Eriksen will not be able to play in Italian football. With that, the direction of the club will try to sell it to a club in another country so that the midfielder can resume his career.

“Although the player’s current conditions do not allow the player to reach the physical capacity to play in Italy, this could be achieved in other countries where the player can resume competitive activity.”

To eventually resume his career, Eriksen would have to leave Italian football and move to a country that does not prevent the player from operating with the pacemaker in his heart, as in Italy. He has a contract with Inter Milan until June 2024.

Graduated in Ajax, Eriksen arrived at Internazionale in 2020 after several seasons of prominence with the tottenham. Since then, he has not maintained the performance he had in English football, with 8 goals and 3 assists in 60 games by the Italian club.



1 Related

In addition, the midfielder has been a constant presence in the Danish national team since he made his debut for the country in 2010. 109 games, with 36 goals and 25 assists with the shirt of Denmark.

Eriksen hasn’t been playing since he suffered cardiac arrest on his Euro 2020 debut in June this year against Finland. He continues to live in Milan and has been monitored by Inter doctors, which receives financial compensation from FIFA for insurance for athletes who are on leave due to health problems.