Investor has options on the stock exchange to earn dividends above the Selic

(Bruna Camargo) – When the Selic goes up, does the stock market go down? The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) announced yesterday the increase of the Selic from 6.25% to 7.75% per year and, with that, the Stock Exchange suffers the impact in four ways: “It increases the cost of debt for companies, increases the cost of capital, competes for investment flows for fixed income and leads to a contraction in demand”, says the chief strategist of XP Investimentos, Fernando Ferreira.

Read too

O broadcast it has already shown some investment opportunities for this new level of the basic interest rate, with alternatives in fixed income such as real estate and agribusiness credit bills (LCIs and LCAs) and variable income in sectors such as finance.

But in a report released today, XP highlighted that investors can earn above the 7.75% per annum of the Selic if they choose stocks that pay good dividends. “In other words, in addition to the possibility of capital gain, the investor also has additional profitability in the form of earnings”, write Ferreira and stock strategist Jennie Li in the document.

The 15 shares under XP coverage that can pay a dividend yield above 7.75% per annum – considering the house’s projection for 2022 – are: CSN Mineração (15.5%), Banco do Brasil (14.8% ), Engie Brasil (11.2%), Bradesco (10.6%), Taesa (9.8%), Porto Seguro (9.6%), Copel (9.6%), Itaú Unibanco (9.4 %), Santander Brasil (9.3%), Cyrela (9.2%), Even (8.8%), MRV (8.6%), Usiminas (8.5%), BB Seguridade (8.2 %) and AES Brasil (8.1%).

It is worth noting that investors must respect their profile before choosing where to place the resource and, in the case of shares, understand the macroeconomic scenario – with a hole in the spending ceiling, higher inflation and rising interest, as highlighted in the XP report – and do a business analysis.

Dividends via BDRs

Investors also find opportunities in stock receipts from foreign companies, the so-called BDRs, according to an XP report signed by international analysts Vinicius Araujo and Rafael Nobre, and by equity strategist Jennie Li.

The 10 BDRs listed by XP that can pay a dividend yield above 7.75% per annum in 2022 are from Ecopetrol SA (35.3%), SK Telecom Co Ltd (29.3%), Apartment Investment (23, 4%), Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (11.3%), BHP Group (10.6%), Rio Tinto (10.6%), KT Corp (10.1%), BHP Group Plc (9.9%) , British American Tobacco (8.7%) and Lumen Technologies Inc (8.2%).

However, XP specialists warn in the report that “many of the papers have low daily liquidity, that is, little average volume transacted”. (learn more about BDRs in our special report

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better