Irregular vaccination: Safadão refuses donation agreement to social institution as a penalty

Singer Wesley Safadão, wife Thyane Dantas and producer Sabrina Tavares refused an agreement offered by the Public Ministry of the State of Ceará (MPCE), at a hearing held this Thursday, 28, on the case of irregular vaccination against Covid-19 of the trio. The proposal was about the monetary benefit to be destined to a public or private entity with social works in substitution to a possible criminal prosecution on the case. The trio and the defense refused the settlement as payment of the penalty.

According to MPCE, due to the refusal, the procedure will follow for analysis by the Working Group. In a note sent to O POVO, the agency said:

“The Public Ministry of the State of Ceará informs that, this Thursday morning (October 28), a hearing was held with Wesley, Thyane and Sabrina, all accompanied by their lawyer, for the purposes of a Penal Non-Persecution Agreement. The proposal offered by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, consisting of a cash payment to be destined to a public or private entity with social purpose, was not accepted by the investigated and their lawyer. In this way, the Procedure will proceed for analysis by the Working Group.”

The request to evaluate an agreement to replace the criminal process, initiated by the MPCE, was requested by the lawyer of singer Wesley Safadão, Thyane Dantas and producer Sabrina Tavares, on October 14th. The lawyer’s request was made in response to an order from the MPCE – issued on September 30 – which appointed Marcelo Tchela, a friend of the singer, as a bridge between the team from Ceará and employees of the immunization process that allowed the three to be vaccinated.

The POVO sought the singer’s advisor, by e-mail, to find out the reason for the rejection of the MPCE’s proposal, and is awaiting a response.

remember the case

In July of this year, singer Wesley Safadão, along with his wife Thyane Dantas and producer Sabrina Tavares had the vaccination against Covid-19 carried out irregularly. The singer’s wife was vaccinated outside her age group. At that time, she was 30 years old, and according to the municipal calendar of vaccination in Fortaleza, the applications of the immunizing agent were being carried out in people aged 32 years.

In the case of Wesley and Sabrina, they had an appointment on the same day at the Ceará Events Center, but ended up moving to another vaccination station, in a mall. The establishment was applying the Janssen vaccine, which has a single dose.

At the time, Wesley Safadão’s advisors stated that the influencer received the immunizing agent through the immunization strategy known as “xepa”. “Thyane went to accompany Wesley in the vaccination and there is something that everyone has access to, it was not her benefit, which is the bloodletting dose”, the text states. The mayor of Fortaleza, José Sarto (PDT), rejected the information and stated that there was no application of remaining doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 before 5 pm.

In addition, three public servants from the Municipal Health Department (SMS) were appointed as responsible for the irregularity in the vaccination. According to the Civil Police, which investigated the case, the civil servants acted “voluntarily and deliberately, without any kind of knowledge, authorization or collusion on the part of the SMS of Fortaleza”. The calculation was closed on September 6th by the Municipal Health Department of Fortaleza (SMS).