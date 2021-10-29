Is it worth buying iPhone SE, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 in Brazil or abroad?

With the arrival of the four iPhone models from 2021, the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, it is expected that the prices of the brand’s old devices will have reduced prices in the domestic market.

With that in mind, Canaltech has prepared a text that can help those interested in purchasing a new iPhone. The idea is to compare to see if it pays more to buy an imported iPhone or buy the device right here in Brazil. It is worth remembering that the line today officially has, in addition to the newcomers iPhone 13, the iPhone SE (2020), Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone 12 mini and Apple iPhone 12, which will have their prices compared here.

In this case, the value of the input variant of each of them, with the least amount of storage, will be used as a basis. The conversion was based on the tourism dollar of October 26, 2021, and it is important to remember that imported models can be taxed at 60% if all legal procedures are fulfilled.

On the purchase of an imported product, the value of the product is paid in the currency of another country (whether it is US dollar, euro or other), with conversion to the local currency (real) at the time of inspection and applied at the rate of 60% , plus ICMS, if your state requires the payment of this tax. Important to note that at the time of purchase, there may be local tax where the iPhone is purchased and also IOF to be charged to your credit card.

iPhone SE

Apple iPhone SE (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The 64GB iPhone SE is Apple’s simplest model today, bringing iPhone 8 design and iPhone 11 processor. It officially costs 399 US dollars in the US, this converts to R$ 2,280 directly and adding tax 60%, it is possible to reach the amount of R$ 3,650. On the other hand, at the official Apple store in Brazil, it is charged R$3,699, while at retailers its average value is R$2,999.

With this, even disregarding other additions that the final value of the imported model could have, it is already possible to notice that the purchase in Brazil is more indicated.

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Next in the “rank” is the iPhone 11, introduced by Apple in 2019, which has as one of its advantages over the iPhone SE its updated design, better battery life and ultrawide camera, for example. In the US, its price is US$499, about R$2,855 in direct conversion or R$4,570 considering national tax. You can find the model for around R$4,000, on average, in retail stores, while at Apple it costs R$4,999.

Once again, it doesn’t take much to realize that buying in a Brazilian store can save you not only time but also money.

iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPhone 12 mini (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The iPhone 12 Mini is Apple’s first smartphone with notch and compact size, having a 5.4-inch screen, but still featuring many of the features of its bigger brother, iPhone 12. Its official price in Uncle Sam’s Land is $599, which translate directly into R$3,430, or R$5,485 already with the built-in tax. In Brazil, it is officially sold for R$5,699 and in stores it is seen for around R$4,499, on average.

Do I need to repeat? It’s better to buy in Brazil.

iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The iPhone 12 is the standard model of the last generation, with a 6.1-inch OLED screen, a new flat-sided look and support for 5G networks. It sells for $699 in the United States, which converts to R$4,000, or R$6,400 with added tax. In Brazil, directly at Apple, it costs R$ 6,499, while in stores it is seen for approximately R$ 5,500, currently.

Once again, the best way is to buy the iPhone 12 in Brazil.

That is…

In summary, the price of all models is very similar or even better when you look at the price charged in the national market today. All of these models are now being manufactured in Brazilian territory, at Foxconn’s Jundiaí plant, as indicated in the technical compliance certificates issued by Anatel.

This justifies the price reduction, as the company now has tax incentives for its production here, in addition to being able to work better in logistics according to demand. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are imported and therefore have even steeper prices than most people are willing to pay, something that should change only next year.